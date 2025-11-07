Ghaziabad: Autopsy rules out sexual assault in minor’s death on November 3

Ghaziabad: An autopsy report of a six-year-old girl, who drowned in a pit near her house in a locality under Tila Morh police station jurisdiction on late November 3 evening, has ruled out any instance of sexual assault, officers said on Thursday. Police said the girl went missing around 7pm that day after returning from tuition at her maternal uncle’s house located nearby in her locality and forgot her stationery items at his house. Later, her mother asked her to go back and fetch the items. (HT Archives)

Her father, on November 4 late evening, registered an FIR under BNS section 137(2) (kidnapping). On the same night, some children spotted her body in a 2.5 deep pit, about 100 metres from her house, officials said. The FIR said the girl was about 3.5 feet in height.

The body was recovered and sent for autopsy to ascertain any foul play.

“The autopsy report has not indicated any signs of any sexual assault. The cause of death is due to drowning,” said Nimish Patil, DCP of the trans-Hindon zone.

ACP Atul Kumar Singh also inspected the incident site on Thursday.

“The autopsy was conducted by a panel of doctors and indicates no sexual assault. The cause of death is due to ante-mortem drowning. The viscera were preserved for analysis in order to find out any instance of poisoning, as food was found in the stomach during the autopsy. We are scanning CCTV cameras in the locality to find out more details about the incident,” ACP added.

Police said that a team is investigating the incident as it relates to a minor girl and also trying to probe if it was an accident or a deliberate attempt on the part of someone to push the girl in the pit.