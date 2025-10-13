Ghaziabad: Bikers make off with gold chain from woman outside her home

Ghaziabad: Two motorcycle-riding men allegedly snatched a gold chain estimated to be worth around ₹2 lakh from a 35-year-old woman in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram on Sunday morning, police said, adding that a case has been registered and teams formed to apprehend the suspects. The incident, however, was captured on a CCTV camera located near the spot, and went viral on social media on Sunday. (HT Photos)

Police said the victim, Babita Gupta, a resident of Vasundhara locality, is a homemaker.

“On Saturday morning at 6.25 am, when Gupta was watering plants outside her home with a hose pipe, two men wearing helmets on a motorbike approached her, and the pillion rider snatched her gold chain,” said a senior police officer, requesting anonymity, adding that before the woman or locals could chase, the snatchers manage to flee the scene at a high speed.

The woman, in her complaint, stated that her gold chain weighed around 20 grams.

“We have formed two teams to nab the suspects and are scanning CCTV cameras to identify the registration number of the motorcycle,” said assistant commissioner of police (Indirapuram) Abhishek Shrivastava, adding that a case under Section 304(2) (snatching) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Indirapuram police station on Sunday and further investigation is underway.