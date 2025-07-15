Search
Ghaziabad: BTech student jumps off 19th floor over ‘poor result’, dies

ByPeeyush Khandelwal
Published on: Jul 15, 2025 05:54 AM IST

The family of the deceased told police that the woman got a low score in her exams and thus took the drastic step

Ghaziabad: A 19-year-old B Tech student allegedly jumped off her 19th floor flat at a high-rise around 6am on Monday and died in an area that falls under Kavi Nagar police station, police said, adding that no suicide-note was recovered.

During preliminary investigation, her family told police that she was under stress as she secured low marks. (Representational image)
During preliminary investigation, her family told police that she was under stress as she secured low marks. (Representational image)

The family of the deceased told police that the woman got a low score in her exams and thus took the drastic step, officers said.

“During preliminary investigation, her family told police that she was under stress as she secured low marks. The body was sent for autopsy,” said assistant commissioner of police (Kavi Nagar circle) Bhaskar Verma.

