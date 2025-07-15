Ghaziabad: BTech student jumps off 19th floor over ‘poor result’, dies

Ghaziabad: A 19-year-old B Tech student allegedly jumped off her 19th floor flat at a high-rise around 6am on Monday and died in an area that falls under Kavi Nagar police station, police said, adding that no suicide-note was recovered. During preliminary investigation, her family told police that she was under stress as she secured low marks. (Representational image)

“During preliminary investigation, her family told police that she was under stress as she secured low marks. The body was sent for autopsy,” said assistant commissioner of police (Kavi Nagar circle) Bhaskar Verma.