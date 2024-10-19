Ghaziabad: Domestic help, husband held for stealing jewellery, cash from employer’s flat

A domestic help and her husband were arrested on Friday for allegedly stealing jewellery and cash from her employer’s flat at a high-rise in Raj Nagar Extension. On Dussehra festival, when the couple opened the locker, they found several jewellery items of gold, silver and diamonds missing. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Police said an FIR of theft was registered on October 15 and the help was stealing jewellery one by one as she knew where the keys to the locker was kept.

The two suspects were identified as Mauni Kumar, 33, and her husband, Ajay Kumar, 33.

In his complaint to police, Kumar’s employer Jitendra Tyagi said he and his wife would leave for work in the morning, while their son goes to school. On the day of Dussehra, they opened locker to take out some jewellery items that his wife wanted to take with her to their home town.

“When we opened the locker, we found several jewellery items of gold, silver and diamonds missing. We both work and our son goes to school while a key is also entrusted to our domestic help who has been with us for the past eight months. She has not been coming to work of late and has not even collected her 15 days’ pending salary. When we called her, she made us speak to a person who identified himself as Ajay. He told us to forget about the jewellery and threatened to kill us if we tried to complain to the police,” Tyagi said in his complaint.

The police registered an FIR under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 306 (theft) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) at Nandgram police station on October 15.

The police said the help had keys of the and she also knew where the keys to the locker was kept.

They said the help allegedly took away different jewellery items at different times from the flat.

“Our investigation found that the domestic help and her husband were involved in the theft. We recovered jewellery worth about ₹9.5 lakh and about ₹60,000 cash. The employers trusted the help and gave her keys to the house. Taking advantage of their trust, the help and her husband stole the jewellery and cash. Both were arrested,” said Ajay Kumar Singh, acting assistant commissioner of police, Nandgram.