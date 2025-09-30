Ghaziabad: Man gets life term for killing his wife, 3 kids in Indirapuram

Ghaziabad: A Ghaziabad court awarded life imprisonment to a 40-year-old man for murdering his wife and their three minor children, including twins, by slashing their throats at their house on the intervening night of April 20 and 21, 2019, in Indirapuram’s Gyan Khand, the police said in a statement issued on Tuesday. The accused had lost his job and was facing a financial crunch while his wife was working as a teacher. He could have tried to get some other job, but he chose otherwise, said additional district government counsel Sanjeev Kumar. (Representational image)

Before the murders, Sumit Kumar, an engineer, worked as a data scientist in Noida, Gurugram and later went to Bengaluru, Karnataka, in 2018 but resigned in 2019.

The deceased were identified as Kumar’s wife, Anshu Bala, 32, their five-year-old son, and twins aged four. Bala worked as a teacher at a play school in Indirapuram, while Kumar was unemployed at the time of incident.

“The court awarded life imprisonment to Kumar for the murders. The police worked hard in the case and collected crucial evidence, which finally led to the conviction,” said assistant commissioner of police (Indirapuram circle) Abhishek Srivastava.

The court, headed by additional sessions judge Shiv Kumar Tiwary, in its order pronounced on September 20, awarded life imprisonment to Kumar along with a ₹10,000 fine under section 302 (murder) of the IPC and one year of rigorous imprisonment under section 4/25 of the Arms Act.

Police said it had registered an FIR over the killings on April 21, 2019, against Kumar, and a charge sheet was filed in the case on June 22, 2019.

“The case was purely based on circumstantial evidence, as there was no eyewitness to the crime and all four victims had died after their throats were slashed with a knife. After the murders, Kumar fled to Karnataka, where he surrendered to police and narrated about the crime. Later, he was brought back by Ghaziabad police on transit remand. CCTV also captured him buying a set of knives from a store, and it was later recovered after the crime at his instance. The forensics later confirmed the same knife was used during the crime,” said additional district government counsel Sanjeev Kumar.

“The accused had lost his job and was facing a financial crunch while his wife was working as a teacher. He could have tried to get some other job, but he chose otherwise,” Kumar added.

The prosecution said that they were able to establish the chain of events that led to Kumar’s conviction.

Dr AK Dixit, who appeared before the court, testified that the deceased woman suffered 15 different cut injuries, including the one on her throat, while three children suffered cuts on their necks.