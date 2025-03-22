Ghaziabad: Police yet to act against BJP MLA over Kalash Yatra clash

Ghaziabad: A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Loni MLA Nandkishor Gurjar and his supporters allegedly clashed with police during “Kalash Yatra” on Thursday afternoon in Loni, the Ghaziabad police is yet to register any first information report or initiate legal action, officers said on Friday. On Friday, MLA Gurjar held a press briefing and levelled a host of allegations against police officers, holding them responsible for the prevailing situation. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

A “kalash yatra” is a procession, usually by women, that takes place before the start of a Hindu festival. Devotees carry a vessel filled with water over their heads. The procession in Loni, on the 100 feet road on Thursday, was held as part of Ram Katha, a public recitation of the Ramcharitmanas, an epic poem in the Awadhi language, composed by the 16th-century Bhakti poet Tulsidas. The yatra was taken out on a 4km route.

Police said prohibitory orders are prevalent in Ghaziabad till April 2, and holding of any religious event requires prior permission. But the MLA and his supporters carried out the procession without any such permission.

Thousands of people participated in a 4km Kalash Yatra held in Loni to mark commencement of the “Ram Katha” (recitation of Ramcharitramanas) that will continue till March 28 in Indrapuri, Loni.

On Friday, MLA Gurjar held a press briefing and levelled a host of allegations against police officers, holding them responsible for the prevailing situation. It came a day after he denied that he or his supporters misbehaved or clashed with police during the procession.

“In fact, policemen on Thursday held my collar and also tore off my clothes. I was carrying a ‘Ramcharitramans’ on my head during the procession. They did not even consider this. I fell when the police charged at me, but did not let the book touch the ground. It was an attack on the religious book. Still, I asked everyone to deal with the situation peacefully. I will continue to wear these torn clothes, and will remain without slippers or shoes till the time I get justice,” he said while also claiming some officials were “trying to hatch a conspiracy to get me killed”.

Gurjar is in his second term as the BJP MLA from Loni assembly seat. He is one among five BJP MLAs in Ghaziabad.

During the press briefing, the MLA also brought copies of the permission application which he said was submitted to the police for obtaining permission for the procession.

“The policemen also misbehaved with women devotees. I will continue to take on the fight. I will resort to legal action and I have faith in the judicial system… I want the chief minister to look into the issue and take action against erring officials,” the MLA added.

When contacted, police officers declined comments on remarks made by MLA Gurjar at the press briefing on Friday.

“We cannot say anything about the allegations raised by the MLA. We have not registered any FIR or initiated any legal action so far in connection with Thursday’s incidents in Loni. We will provide information once any action is initiated,” said deputy commissioner of police (rural zone) Surendra Nath Tiwary.

The incident in Loni on Thursday afternoon took place under jurisdiction of Loni Border police station.

In February, Gurjar locked horns with the police. He was instrumental in raising protests along with the street vendors at different places in Ghaziabad after the police had ordered removal of weekly markets from roads over traffic issues.