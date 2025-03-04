Ghaziabad: 3 held for killing 25-yr-old friend after quarrel

Ghaziabad: Three men in their 20s were arrested on Monday for allegedly murdering their 25-year-old friend following a fight late Sunday night near Tigri roundabout that falls under Ghaziabad’s Crossings Republik police station area. A first information report was registered for murder against the three suspects, after the family of the deceased said that the men had a fight over some pending money during which Shivam was stabbed to death. (Representational image)

Police identified the deceased as Shivam Kumar, and the suspects as Gautam Kumar, 23, Ranjeet, 24, and Manish, 22 (both having single names) – all four residents of nearby Bheem Nagar.

“During interrogation, it came to light that the fight ensued not because of any money. It so happened that Shivam had taken an off from his workplace at Gurugram and visited his home on Sunday. Suspect Gautam suspected that Manish was having an affair with his sister. So, he asked Manish to bring along Shivam so that all three friends could have a discussion to clear the doubt,” said assistant commissioner of police (ACP) (Wave City circle) Upasna Pandey.

Officers said that another friend Ranjeet also joined them.

“The suspects said that while they all were having a discussion, Shivam allegedly used some foul language against Gautam’s sister and this sparked a fight. During this, the suspects stabbed Shivam with sharp-edged weapons, which led to his death on the spot,” the ACP said.

The FIR has been registered at Crossings Republik police station.

“All three men were arrested from Bagu and an investigation is on. They used a screwdriver and stabbed the deceased multiple times. An investigation is on in the case,” the ACP added.