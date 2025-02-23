Menu Explore
Ghazizbad: 3 minor girls sexually harassed, neighbour held

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 23, 2025 05:20 AM IST

The suspect was in an inebriated state and took the three girls to a vacant room of his house and sexually harassed them, said police

Ghaziabad: A 45-year-old man in Ghaziabad has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing three minor girls of his locality, officers said on Saturday, adding that a first information report (FIR) was registered following a complaint filed by mother of two of the victim girls.

One of the victim girls revealed about the incident to her mother who immediately approached the police with a complaint. (Representational image)
One of the victim girls revealed about the incident to her mother who immediately approached the police with a complaint. (Representational image)

Police registered an FIR under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 75 (sexual harassment), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 351(3) (criminal intimidation by treating to cause death or grievous hurt), besides levying sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

In her complaint, filed at Ankur Vihar police station, the woman said that her daughters, aged five and seven years, and her neighbour’s daughter, aged seven, were assaulted.

Police identified the suspect as Mohammad Husna, and he was arrested from near Dabar Talab area.

“The suspect was in an inebriated state and took the three girls to a vacant room of his house and sexually harassed them. He also threatened them to not reveal the incident to anyone. One of the girls revealed about it to her mother who immediately approached the police with a complaint,” said Ajay Kumar Singh, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Ankur Vihar circle.

“The suspect lured them into his house and sexually harassed them,” the ACP added.

Police said that the suspect is married, but his family stays in Muzaffarnagar district.

