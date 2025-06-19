GIMS, Galgotias University sign MoU to boost joint medical research

GREATER NOIDA: The Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), Greater Noida, and Galgotias University have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) focused on the utilisation of animal house facilities for research work in a step to advance medical research and academic collaboration, officials said on Wednesday. The MoU aims to support and promote collaborative efforts in biomedical and pharmaceutical research, facilitating access to specialised infrastructure, and providing opportunities for both faculty and students to engage in globally relevant scientific studies. (HT Photos)

The partnership, officials said, marks a crucial step forward in fostering institutional synergy and strengthening the research ecosystem in the region.

According to officials, the MoU aims to support and promote collaborative efforts in biomedical and pharmaceutical research, facilitating access to specialised infrastructure, and providing opportunities for both faculty and students to engage in globally relevant scientific studies.

Speaking at the MoU signing ceremony on Wednesday, vice chancellor, Galgotias University, Prof K Mallikarjunna Babu emphasised the strategic importance of the partnership. “The pact is a transformative milestone that lays the foundation for long-term cooperation and innovation within the vital domains of healthcare and medical research. This agreement represents our shared vision to contribute meaningfully to the advancement of science and healthcare innovation by leveraging each other’s strengths,” he said.

Calling the move a significant boost to the institution’s research capabilities, GIMS Greater Noida director Dr (Brig) Rakesh Gupta said, “The MoU with Galgotias University will substantially strengthen our research infrastructure and allow faculty and students to undertake cutting-edge biomedical studies aligned with global standards”.

In a parallel development, Galgotias University, in collaboration with Tata Technologies, inaugurated a cutting-edge learning centre focused on product development and next-generation engineering technologies, on Wednesday said officials.

The centre, inaugurated by Pawan Bhageria, global president – HR, IT and Education, Tata Technologies, and Dr Dhruv Galgotia, CEO, Galgotias University, will provide hands-on training in MCAD/PLM, electric vehicle (EV) technologies, and other emerging fields. The training will be delivered via Tata Technologies’ globally acclaimed, ‘I GET IT’ platform, said officials.

“This learning centre represents our deep commitment to delivering practice-based, globally relevant engineering. Through our partnership with Tata Technologies, we are creating an environment where students can acquire industry-ready skills,” said Dr Galgotia.

“We are passionate about enabling future engineers with practical skills. This collaboration ensures students are prepared for careers in the fast-evolving engineering sector,” said Bhageria of Tata Technologies.

The centre will also run Faculty Development Programs (FDPs) and sessions by subject matter experts to enhance faculty expertise and provide industrial exposure to students. Placement support from Tata Technologies is also part of the initiative.