Ghaziabad, The post-mortem of a four-year-old girl who was found dead under a car in Ghaziabad last week has revealed that she was allegedly raped and strangled to death, police said on Monday as they continue their hunt for the accused uncle. Girl found dead under car in Ghaziabad was raped, murdered by uncle; hunt on for accused: Police

An outrage gripped the area following the incident and locals demanded strict action against the accused, who is currently at large.

According to a complaint lodged by the girl's father, the accused, who is his brother, lived in a rented accommodation about a kilometre away from his home.

The incident occurred on Saturday when the child was alone at home as her father had gone to work and other family members were also not present, the police said.

Taking advantage of her loneliness, he took her to his room where he allegedly raped and killed her. He then dumped her body under a stationary car on 80 Feet Road in the Shalimar Garden area, which was later discovered by police following information from passersby, the police said, citing the complaint.

Prima facie, injury marks were observed on the girl's neck and private parts.

Officials said teams of the local Teela Mod police station are conducting raids to nab the absconding accused.

In compliance with court standing orders, the police have registered an FIR based on a complaint from her father under sections 103 , 238 , and 65 of the BNS, as well as sections of the POCSO Act.

"The culprit will be nabbed soon. The post-mortem report has confirmed that the girl was sexually assaulted and killed and after that the body was concealed," a senior police officer told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

The incident has triggered widespread anger, with local women demanding swift justice, while some relatives of the victim have called for a police "encounter" of the accused.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.