IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Noida News / Gonda medical student rescued from kidnappers in Noida, five arrested
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Gonda medical student rescued from kidnappers in Noida, five arrested

Noida: Five suspects, including a doctor, were arrested by the Noida Special Task Force (Noida STF) and the Gonda police Thursday night from the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway for allegedly kidnapping an 18-year-old medical student from Gonda and demanding 70 lakh from his family
READ FULL STORY
By Shafaque Alam
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:11 AM IST

Noida: Five suspects, including a doctor, were arrested by the Noida Special Task Force (Noida STF) and the Gonda police Thursday night from the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway for allegedly kidnapping an 18-year-old medical student from Gonda and demanding 70 lakh from his family.

Officers said the gang members had allegedly brought the victim to Delhi on January 18, and on Thursday they were shifting him to Agra in a car when the STF team nabbed three suspects and rescued the victim, from the Expressway police station area. Two other suspects were arrested from Gonda. Police said the student was allegedly lured by a Delhi-based ayurvedic doctor, who is absconding.

Shailesh Kumar Pandey, superintendent of police, Gonda, reached Greater Noida Friday morning.

In a joint press conference with the Noida STF, Pandey said that the Gonda police received information about the abduction a day later. “The victim, Gaurav Haldar, is from Bahraich and studies BAMS (Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery) at a private college in Gonda. Gaurav’s father Nikhil Haldar informed the police on January 19 that Gaurav had gone missing from his college at 3pm on January 18. The family had received two ransom calls from a mobile number demanding 70 lakh,” Pandey said. The kidnappers had demanded the money by Friday and threatened consequences, officers said.

A case of abduction was registered against unknown persons under Section 364-A of IPC at Nagar Kotwali. The police launched an investigation and Gaurav’s roommate told the police that he had allegedly recently been in touch with a woman through the phone, and that the woman had called him before he went missing. “We put the mobile number on electronic surveillance and traced their movement in Delhi. We also informed the Noida-STF for a joint operation,” he said.

Raj Kumar Mishra, additional superintendent of police, Noida STF, said that the police found that the suspects were allegedly planning to shift to Agra Thursday night. “A joint team reached the Greater Noida Expressway and stopped a suspected Maruti Swift Dzire car for checking. The police arrested three suspects – Dr Abhishek Singh, 32, a BAMS doctor and resident of Wazirganj in Gonda; Nitesh Vihari, 28, a resident of Dholpur in Rajasthan; and Mohit Singh, 30, a resident of Gonda – and rescued the victim. Police recovered a countrymade gun, four live cartridges, and sedatives.”

Officers said Abhishek, the alleged mastermind, revealed that he works in a hospital in Nangloi, Delhi.

He allegedly told police his cousin Rohit, who lives in Bahraich, was friends with Mohit. Officers said Mohit attended a gym where he met Nitesh who was allegedly involved in fraudulent activities. They said Rohit had allegedly informed Abhishek that abducting Gaurav could yield a good amount of money.

Additional SP Mishra said that Abhishek then allegedly roped in all these members as well his colleague, Preeti Mehra, 25, also a BAMS doctor. “The first call was made on January 15. In the next three days, the woman convinced the student to meet her outside his college. On January 18, Preeti, along with the other suspects reached his college and picked him up in a car.

“On the way, Abhishek forcibly administered me sedatives to make me unconscious. I do not know what happened after that and I was brought to Delhi. During the captivity they gave me sedatives multiple times so that I do not resist,” Gaurav alleged after he was rescued.

Rohit and his accomplice Satish, who allegedly helped them get a SIM card on a forged identity, were nabbed by the Gonda police. Police have launched a search for Preeti who is absconding.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Mercury and air quality drop in Noida, respite likely today

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:16 AM IST
Noida:The city shivered at 6°C on Friday, with temperature in neighbouring areas including parts of Delhi hovering around 4°C, leading to a cold-wave-like situation and dense fog
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Bangladesh national among two held for illegal organ transplant

By Tanmayee Tyagi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:16 AM IST
Noida: Two persons, including a Bangladesh national, were apprehended by the Noida police on Thursday in connection with an illegal organ transplant case
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Thousands of tractors head to UP Gate from as farmers prepare for ‘tractor parade’ on Republic Day

By Peeyush Khandelwal, Ghaziabad
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:15 AM IST
Monu Singh, a farmer from Nangal Bhagwanpur village in Baghpat, is back at the UP Gate protest site and has been arranging tractors for the proposed “parade” which the agitators are planning to take out on the outer Ring Road in Delhi on Republic Day
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Noida: In-laws of man, whose body was found inside metro station washroom, arrested for his murder

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:11 AM IST
Noida: The mother-in-law and the brother-in-law of a 30-year-old man, whose body was found in the washroom of the Botanical Garden metro station earlier this month, were arrested for allegedly killing him
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

‘Bomb-like devices’ put cops on toes in Noida, Ghaziabad

By Tanmayee Tyagi & Peeyush Khandelwal, Noida/ghaziabad
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:11 AM IST
Police in the twin cities of Noida and Ghaziabad have gone on a high alert after three ‘bomb-like devices’ were recovered in the past couple of days
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Gonda medical student rescued from kidnappers in Noida, five arrested

By Shafaque Alam
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:11 AM IST
Noida: Five suspects, including a doctor, were arrested by the Noida Special Task Force (Noida STF) and the Gonda police Thursday night from the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway for allegedly kidnapping an 18-year-old medical student from Gonda and demanding 70 lakh from his family
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Less than 50% health workers turn up for second session of Covid-19 vaccination drive in Noida district

By Sanjeev K Jha
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:10 AM IST
NOIDA: In what comes as a major setback to the coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccination drive, less than 50% of the listed health workers could be administered the shots on Friday in Gautam Budh Nagar district during the second session of the first phase of vaccination
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Ghaziabad achieves 81.27% vaccination coverage, many centres achieve 100% target

By Peeyush Khandelwal, Ghaziabad
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:10 AM IST
The Ghaziabad district on Friday, for the second round of vaccination, set a target of vaccinating 4,000 health care workers and managed to inoculate 3251 of them
READ FULL STORY
Close
The area was cordoned off and traffic was diverted. Teams from the bomb disposal squad and sniffer dog units were rushed to the spot. (Representational image/Reuters)
The area was cordoned off and traffic was diverted. Teams from the bomb disposal squad and sniffer dog units were rushed to the spot. (Representational image/Reuters)
noida news

Fake bomb-like device found in Noida, probe on

By Tanmayee Tyagi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 11:33 AM IST
The incident was reported around 7.15am when a call was made to the police helpline by an auto-rickshaw driver about the device
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Man kills self after murdering wife in Ghaziabad

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:57 PM IST
Ghaziabad: A day after he allegedly murdered his 40-year-old wife, the body of the 45-year-old man, who was on run, was found in Modinagar’s Patla area on Thursday morning
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Awareness drive begins to reduce mishaps on Yamuna Expressway

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:57 PM IST
GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority (Yeida), along with the traffic police, on Thursday started an awareness drive for commuters to reduce accidents on the Yamuna Expressway
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Installation of crash barriers on Yamuna E-way: Agency to be hired on Jan 27

By Vinod Rajput
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:54 PM IST
GREATER NOIDA: The Jaypee Infratech Limited (JIL), operator of the Yamuna Expressway, is likely to finalise an agency on January 27 for the installation work of crash barriers on the two sides of divider on the 165km expressway
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Ghaziabad to vaccinate 4,000 health-care workers across 31 centres today

By Peeyush Khandelwal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:54 PM IST
Ghaziabad: The district has planned to vaccinate 11,846 health-care workers in the second round of Covid-19 vaccination drive scheduled on January 22, 28 and 29
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Noida: Discom to pull the plug on 12,000 consumers over outstanding electricity bills

By HT Correpondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:53 PM IST
NOIDA: Irked with the lacklustre response shown by consumers towards payment of pending bills despite schemes and rebates offered, the Pashchimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL) has decided to disconnect power lines of over 12,000 defaulting consumers who owe the discom a total of 10 crore
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Four persons arrested from illicit liquor factory in Greater Noida

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:53 PM IST
Greater Noida: The police on Thursday arrested four persons from an illicit liquor factory in the Sigma 4 area
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP