Cracking down on poor maintenance of public green spaces, the Greater Noida authority’s horticulture department has imposed fines totalling ₹1.10 lakh on four private agencies for negligence. The penalties will be deducted from pending payments, officials said on Saturday. Gr Noida authority fines 4 firms, clears illegal green belt encroachments

In a related anti-encroachment drive, over two dozen illegal shops built on the green belt between Sectors 2 and 3, adjoining Patwari village, were demolished. Officials said the nearly four-hour operation, supported by heavy police deployment, cleared close to one lakh square metres of encroached land. Tree plantation has already begun at the cleared site, they added.

“Greenery is a unique identity of Greater Noida. Preserving it is our collective responsibility. The authority will continue to take action against any negligence,” said Shrilakshmi VS, additional CEO. “I appeal to all residents to plant and nurture more trees during the monsoon and help make Greater Noida greener and cleaner,” Shrilakshmi VS added.

In Sector Mu-1, the horticulture team halted an illegal encroachment and seized construction materials. Plantation work is set to begin immediately to reclaim the space, officials said.

Officer on special duty (OSD) Gunja Singh said inspections were conducted on Friday at four locations across the city. According to officials, in Sector Gamma-1, M/s Manvi Construction was fined ₹50,000 for poor maintenance of greenery along the central verge. In Sector Beta-1, M/s Sarita Enterprises was penalised ₹20,000 for unsatisfactory park upkeep. On the 130-metre road, a fine of ₹30,000 was imposed on M/s Vanshika Landscape for poor maintenance of the central verge. Additionally, M/s MSV Associates was fined ₹10,000 for negligence in maintaining greenery between the ACC Plant and the Tigri Gate area, officials added.

“Strict action will be taken against contractors or individuals found violating maintenance norms or encroaching on green zones,” Singh added.