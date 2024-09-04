Gr Noida: ‘Contaminated tank water’ leaves Supertech Eco Village 2 residents ill

GREATER NOIDA: Hundreds of residents from four towers of Supertech Eco Village 2 society in Greater Noida West have developed health issues after consuming allegedly contaminated water from the society’s water tanks on Saturday. Residents allege the problem originated after the society’s water tanks were cleaned up three days ago. Later, the water supplied from these tanks caused widespread sickness among the residents, particularly in tower C4, C5, C6 and C7. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The most affected are children, elderly, and women, who have reported symptoms of diarrhoea, stomach pain and vomiting. Residents allege the problem originated after the society’s water tanks were cleaned up three days ago. Later, the water supplied from these tanks caused widespread sickness among the residents, particularly in tower C4, C5, C6 and C7.

The Gautam Budh Nagar health department has taken cognizance and ordered a probe into the incident. To be sure, Supertech Eco Village 2 has 32 towers and over 3,500 families or over 7,000 people reside in the society.

“We initially thought my children consumed food from outside. On Monday morning, it came to the fore that several other children, including toddlers, and their family members had also fallen sick in our society,” said Sachin Ahlawat, whose daughter is being administered treatment at a private hospital.

“We called up ambulances which were here since last night to take people to hospital. The water comes to the society through a pipeline set up in the society, and is provided by the Greater Noida authority,” said DK Sinha, another resident.

Though over 400 people feared to have fallen ill, Gautam Budh Nagar health department has confirmed that as of Tuesday 330 of the 339 patients examined were diagnosed with symptoms including stomach pain, vomiting and diarrhoea. Nine were fever cases.

Manish Verma, district magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar, said: “While some residents have exhibited symptoms of diarrhoea, there have been no severe cases reported. Necessary medication is being administered to those in need. The situation is under control, and there is no cause for panic.”

“My child has been complaining of stomach ache and therefore did not go to school today,” said Amit Singh, another resident.

“A message was posted in our online group regarding cleaning of water tanks on Saturday morning,” said Dharmendra Pradhan, a resident.

Chief medical officer (CMO), Dr Sunil Sharma said a health department team was pressed into action on Monday night.

“Necessary treatment is being provided... Inspections have also revealed accumulation of water in basement areas where mosquito larvae were detected. A fine of ₹10,000 has also been imposed. Water samples have also been collected. These samples will be sent for examination and action will be taken based on findings,” the CMO said.

On Tuesday, the Greater Noida authority conducted a site inspection following directions of CEO NG Ravi Kumar.

“No issues were found in the water supply provided by the authority. However, water samples have been collected for testing in the lab,” said Jitendra Gautam, general manager, water supply department.

“GNIDA supplies water only up to the reservoir of the group housing society. The water supply to residents’ homes is managed by the builder or AOA (association of apartment owners),” he added.

“The cleaning exercise of water tanks was done as usual like it is carried out every year. We are not yet certain as to what has resulted in the health problems among residents. This will be cleared once the sample reports arrive. Till then, we have urged residents not to consume the water supplied from society,” said Mohammed Imran, admin executive, Supertech Eco Village 2.