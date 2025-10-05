Gr Noida: Traffic diversions as Kisan Chowk underpass work begins

Commuters on the Tira–Kisan Chowk stretch in Greater Noida will face traffic diversions for several days as the Greater Noida Authority begins construction of an underpass at Kisan Chowk (also known as Gaur Chowk) from Sunday, officials said on Saturday. Greater Noida’s busiest intersection faces diversions as police regulate one-way movement; project aims to ease congestion between Noida and Ghaziabad. (HT Photo)

The project, aimed at easing congestion at one of the city’s busiest intersections, will commence on October 6 and continue until excavation and construction are completed. During this period, the main road from Tira (Ghaziabad side) towards Kisan Chowk will remain closed, officials said.

Traffic will instead be diverted through service lanes on both sides of the stretch, which will temporarily function as the main carriageway. “Excavation work for the new underpass will be carried out on the main route connecting Tira to Kisan Chowk. To ensure safety and smooth movement, we are diverting vehicles to the service lanes. These lanes will be operated as one-way routes to manage traffic flow efficiently,” said Pravin Ranjan Singh, deputy commissioner of police (traffic).

According to the revised plan, vehicles coming from Tira (Ghaziabad) towards Kisan Chowk will use the service lane on the same side, while motorists heading from Kisan Chowk towards Tira will use the opposite-side service lane. Traffic movement will be regulated in a single direction on each lane, officials said.

Traffic police have appealed to commuters to use alternative routes during peak hours. Signages and personnel will be deployed to guide motorists and manage congestion in the construction zone, they added.

The underpass project is part of the Greater Noida Authority’s broader plan to decongest arterial routes and improve connectivity between Noida, Ghaziabad, and Pari Chowk. Once completed, officials said, it is expected to reduce travel time and enhance traffic safety across the region.