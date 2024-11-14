Grap Stage 3 in force from today, wedding venues in Noida told to stop using diesel gensets

With Delhi’s air quality staying put in the “severe” category since November 13, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Thursday ordered the implementation of restrictions under Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan from Friday in the National Capital Region (NCR). On Thursday, the air quality index of Noida was 347 (very poor) and that of Greater Noida was 264 (poor), according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)’s 4pm bulletin. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Pohot)

Following the development, Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL), the power distribution company in Noida, has appealed to all wedding venues to avoid the use of diesel generators, officials informed on Thursday.

PVVNL has urged venue owners to utilise the authorised electricity connections, offering a range of options to ensure adequate supply without the environmental impact associated with the use of diesel-based generator sets.

PVVNL officials said the discom has outlined several pathways for venue owners to secure reliable power legally. For those seeking a consistent power supply, the discom has recommended applying for a permanent connection via the Nivesh Mitra portal, which streamlines the process.

Venue operators who already have a connection but require more load can easily increase their capacity by up to 20 kW by submitting a request on the PVVNL website. For requirements above 20 kW, an additional load request can be submitted on the same Nivesh Mitra portal for immediate enhancement, officials said.

“Diesel generators contribute significantly to local air pollution, especially during the wedding season when event venues see back to back bookings. We are encouraging venue owners to adopt sustainable practices by shifting to authorised power connections, which can meet their needs without harming the environment,” said Harish Bansal, chief engineer, PVVNL Noida.

The directive also offers temporary solutions for venues that may not need a permanent setup. Venue owners can apply for temporary metered connections that allow tailored power usage according to the programme event needs. Alternatively, for those requiring power for just a few days, PVVNL is providing unmetered short-term connections at a daily rate, said officials.

“For loads up to 20 kW, the daily cost is ₹5,800, which includes processing, electricity charges, and electricity tax. Any load exceeding 20 kW will incur an additional charge of ₹100 per kW per day,” the official said.

To enforce compliance and discourage illegal practices, PVVNL has warned that any unauthorised electricity usage, such as power theft or meter tampering, will result in legal action, including the filing of FIRs.

Key directives under Grap Stage 3, which will be enforced from Friday morning, include intensified road sweeping and daily water sprinkling with dust suppressants, especially on high-traffic corridors and hot spots, ensuring proper disposal of dust in designated landfills. Public transport services are urged to expand, with incentives like differential pricing to encourage off-peak travel.

The plan enforces a strict ban on several dust-generating construction activities, such as excavation, piling, demolition, road construction, and major welding.

Additionally, all stone crushers and mining activities are ordered to shut operations until further notice. Transport restrictions will also be in place, especially on older vehicles, with BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel light motor vehicles, which are banned from operating in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Budh Nagar, unless they are providing essential services.

Similarly, diesel-operated goods vehicles below BS-V standards, including those registered outside Delhi, are restricted unless essential.

Other major restrictions include ban the use of DG sets except for essential services such as hospitals, emergency services, and other critical infrastructure,

“GRAP Stage 3 is a crucial step in combating the severe air pollution. The measures introduced are not only aimed at reducing harmful emissions from construction activities, traffic, and industries but also at ensuring that citizens and businesses comply with guidelines to safeguard public health,” said Utsav Sharma, regional officer, UPPCB Noida.