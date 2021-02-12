Greater Noida: 40-year-old arrested for raping minor daughter

Greater Noida: A 40-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping his minor daughter in Jewar on Wednesday night. Police said the suspect, who worked at a brick kiln in Jewar, allegedly fled to Khurja after the crime.

Officers said the suspect, who is from Bulandshahr, had been living with his wife, 38, daughter, 15, and son, 10, in Jewar for a few months. The couple worked at a brick kiln and lived in a makeshift house near the kiln.

Umesh Bahadur, station house officer, Jewar police station, said that the suspect’s wife had gone to Bulandshahr when the alleged incident took place. “The suspect and his two children remained in Jewar. On Wednesday night, he allegedly raped his daughter and fled the spot,” the SHO said.

Police said the victim raised an alarm and some locals gathered at the spot who allegedly informed the girl’s mother over the phone, after which she returned to Jewar the next day. The girl’s mother then filed a complaint against the suspect at the Jewar police station.

Bahadur said that a case was registered against the suspect under Section 376-C (sexual intercourse by a person in authority) and sections 3 and 4 of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. On Thursday evening, the police arrested the suspect from Khurja in Bulandshahr.

Police said the suspect allegedly gave way to the crime under the influence of alcohol. The minor was sent for a medical examination at the district hospital. The suspect was produced in court and sent to judicial custody.