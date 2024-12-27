Greater Noida authority files FIRs against 18 builders for illegal construction

GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida authority has filed First Information Reports (FIR) against 18 developers who are building illegal housing projects in Tusyana village, leading to loss of revenue for the government and are also cheating thousands of customers in the name of providing plots and flats at cheaper rates, officials said. The Greater Noida authority has filed First Information Reports (FIR) against 18 developers who are building illegal housing projects in Tusyana village, leading to loss of revenue for the government. (Representational Photo)

The action comes after the developers were found carving out housing projects on a large scale on the notified agricultural land spread over 38,000 hectares between Noida and Dadri area, they said adding that the land had been allocated for planned development.

According to the Uttar Pradesh Industrial Act 1976 that is in place in Greater Noida, no developer is allowed to develop any project including housing without having approval from the local authority. And the Greater Noida authority, the local government body has a mandate to allot the land for a project, approve the layout and then allow a developer to sell flats, plots or shops including other types of property.

Without an approved layout map and the allotment for a project if a developer starts a project, it is termed as illegal and the authority cautions home-buyers not to buy any such property, officials said.

Greater Noida authority chief executive officer Ravi Kumar NG has directed the staff to file FIRs against 18 developers, who were found involved in developing illegal housing projects in Tusyana village, located along the Noida-Dadri Road and offering property at cheaper rates. The CEO also directed the staff to declare the developers as ‘land mafia’ that will invite strict action against these people to prevent them from being involved in illegal projects in future, said officials.

The FIRs have been filed in Sector Ecotech 3 police station for further action against the builders.

“The authority is exercising zero tolerance against those who are involved in developing illegal projects on notified land. We have directed the staff to declare them land mafia after filing FIRs so that they do not get involved in such illegal acts,” said Ravi Kumar NG.

According to officials, illegal construction was being done by 18 people on the land of Khasra No. 517, 964, 967, 975, 981, 984, 985, 992 and 1007 of Tusyana village.

“To contain such illegal projects the authority has in the past issued multiple notices to these 18 people and the authority has also stopped the construction work but they continued to build illegal structures. So, the authority had to file FIRs against these 18 people, who will now face harsh action,” said a Greater Noida authority official aware of the development.