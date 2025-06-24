The health department of the Greater Noida Authority seized a tractor-trolley and an earthmoving machine being used to illegally dump garbage near Char Murti Road in Greater Noida West in a crackdown on unauthorized waste disposal, officials said on Monday. Greater Noida authority fines machinery owner over illegal waste dumping

The action followed a surprise inspection carried out by health department officials after receiving a tip-off about unsanctioned dumping activity in the area. During the inspection, the team found garbage being loaded onto a tractor-trolley and dumped on the roadside with the help of a JCB machine, in clear violation of municipal waste management norms.

“The health team immediately seized the tractor-trolley and imposed a fine of ₹50,000 on its owner. The JCB machine has also been confiscated, and its owner was penalized ₹1 lakh for facilitating the illegal activity,” said RK Bharti, general manager of the health department.

The operation was part of a broader cleanliness initiative launched under the directive of NG Ravi Kumar, CEO of Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) aimed at making Greater Noida a cleaner and healthier city.

“Illegal dumping poses serious environmental and public health risks, contaminating land and water, and attracting disease-spreading pests. We are committed to taking strict action against such violations,” Bharti added.

The seized tractor-trolley has been handed over to the department’s supervisor. In addition, daily monitoring of vulnerable locations across the city has been ordered. Field inspectors have been instructed to conduct regular site visits and act swiftly against offenders.

Additional CEO Shrilakshmi VS appealed to citizens to join the effort. “A clean city is a healthy city. We request all residents to cooperate with us in keeping Greater Noida clean and livable,” she said.

Authorities have issued a warning that repeat violations will invite stricter penalties and possible legal action.