Search
Tuesday, Jun 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Greater Noida authority fines machinery owner over illegal waste dumping

ByMaria Khan
Jun 24, 2025 06:36 AM IST

The action followed a surprise inspection carried out by health department officials after receiving a tip-off about unsanctioned dumping activity

The health department of the Greater Noida Authority seized a tractor-trolley and an earthmoving machine being used to illegally dump garbage near Char Murti Road in Greater Noida West in a crackdown on unauthorized waste disposal, officials said on Monday.

Greater Noida authority fines machinery owner over illegal waste dumping
Greater Noida authority fines machinery owner over illegal waste dumping

The action followed a surprise inspection carried out by health department officials after receiving a tip-off about unsanctioned dumping activity in the area. During the inspection, the team found garbage being loaded onto a tractor-trolley and dumped on the roadside with the help of a JCB machine, in clear violation of municipal waste management norms.

“The health team immediately seized the tractor-trolley and imposed a fine of 50,000 on its owner. The JCB machine has also been confiscated, and its owner was penalized 1 lakh for facilitating the illegal activity,” said RK Bharti, general manager of the health department.

The operation was part of a broader cleanliness initiative launched under the directive of NG Ravi Kumar, CEO of Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) aimed at making Greater Noida a cleaner and healthier city.

“Illegal dumping poses serious environmental and public health risks, contaminating land and water, and attracting disease-spreading pests. We are committed to taking strict action against such violations,” Bharti added.

The seized tractor-trolley has been handed over to the department’s supervisor. In addition, daily monitoring of vulnerable locations across the city has been ordered. Field inspectors have been instructed to conduct regular site visits and act swiftly against offenders.

Additional CEO Shrilakshmi VS appealed to citizens to join the effort. “A clean city is a healthy city. We request all residents to cooperate with us in keeping Greater Noida clean and livable,” she said.

Authorities have issued a warning that repeat violations will invite stricter penalties and possible legal action.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Noida / Greater Noida authority fines machinery owner over illegal waste dumping
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On