 Greater Noida authority gears up to remove encroachments on green belts
Thursday, Aug 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Greater Noida authority gears up to remove encroachments on green belts

ByMaria Khan, Greater Noida
Aug 29, 2024 08:46 AM IST

The authority aims to prevent any encroachment or damage to trees and plants on the green belt, besides preserving green spaces

In a bid to protect the green spaces, central verges and preserve natural beauty of the city, the Greater Noida authority has initiated the repair work of barbed wire fencing on the dividers/green belts along roads in various sectors, including sector 36, Pi 1 and Pi 2, Knowledge Park 4, and Swarn Nagri, senior officials said on Wednesday.

The fencing, which was earlier damaged, is being repaired to prevent any further harm to trees and plants in the central verge and on green belts, said officials. (HT Photo)
The fencing, which was earlier damaged, is being repaired to prevent any further harm to trees and plants in the central verge and on green belts, said officials. (HT Photo)

The fencing, which was earlier damaged, is being repaired to prevent any further harm to trees and plants in the central verge and on green belts, said officials, adding that this will not only safeguard the greenery, but also maintain the aesthetic appeal of the city.

“The authority aims to prevent any encroachment or damage to trees and plants on the green belt, besides preserving green spaces. This will also help in maintaining the ecological balance and ensure a pleasing environment for residents,” said Shrilaxmi VS, additional chief executive officer, , Greater Noida authority.

“We are committed towards protecting the environment and have been taking various measures to ensure the preservation of the green belt. The repair work of the fencing is a significant step towards achieving this goal,” she said.

“We keep taking action against encroachers who occupy green spaces along the roads. These encroachments not just mar the aesthetic appeal of the city but also compromise the safety and sustainability of the infrastructure. We urge the public to cooperate with us in preserving the beauty and integrity of our city’s landscape,” the ACEO said.

While residents praised the move, some complained about the encroachments on green spaces and the poor state of public parks.

“We have reached out to the officials concerned several times regarding the poor state of the green belt in Sector 10 and about the abysmal condition of the public park opposite Coco County in Greater Noida West, yet no action was taken to rectify the situation,” said Sourabh Batra, a resident.

News / Cities / Noida / Greater Noida authority gears up to remove encroachments on green belts
© 2024 HindustanTimes
