Greater Noida authority issued permission for registry in a housing complex

“The registry of 56 more flats of Senior Citizen Society in Sector Pi-3 of Greater Noida was completed on Saturday. With this, a total of 200 flats have been registered so far. These flat owners, who have been waiting for 25 years, have got ownership rights after the registry,” said Ravi Kumar NG, chief executive officer of the Greater Noida authority.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath had in December 2023 announced a policy for developers of stalled legacy housing projects to clear their dues and execute registries in favour of thousands of homebuyers who have been waiting for a long time to get their homes in their names.

The Greater Noida authority chief executive officer Ravi Kumar NG directed the housing and finance departments to address any pending legal issues so that registries can happen.

The authority for the first time in March this year executed the registry of 200 apartments after the developer cleared the dues and now 56 more apartments have become eligible for registry. There are a total of 800 apartments in this housing complex, said officials.

“We are organising registry camps in the society so that citizens can execute the formalities without any hassle. The representatives from the authority, registry department and the developer reached the housing complex to execute registries. The campaign will continue until all registries are completed,” said Saumya Srivastava, additional CEO, Greater Noida authority.