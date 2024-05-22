 Greater Noida authority issues notice to owners of illegal buildings on Hindon floodplains - Hindustan Times
Greater Noida authority issues notice to owners of illegal buildings on Hindon floodplains

ByVinod Rajput, Greater Noida
May 22, 2024 06:08 AM IST

The authority has given a month's time to the owners to demolish these structures and if the authority will have to demolish these structures, then it will recover the demolition cost from the owners

The Greater Noida authority has issued notices to owners of structures built illegally on the floodplains of river Hindon, thereby damaging the river ecology, said officials in the know of the matter on Tuesday.

Owners have been told to demolish the unauthorised structures on the Hindon floodplains, in Greater Noida. (HT Archive)
Owners have been told to demolish the unauthorised structures on the Hindon floodplains, in Greater Noida. (HT Archive)

The authority has issued a total of 350 notices to owners of structures raised in violation of the laid down rules. As per the Uttar Pradesh Industrial Act, 1976, no construction can be allowed on the riverbed that is notified by the authority. The authority issued 176 notices to in Haibatpur village and the remaining in Sunpura village, officials said.

“The authority does not allow any construction without map approval. If anyone is found resorting to illegal construction, then action will be initiated,” said Annapurna Garg, additional chief executive officer of the Greater Noida authority.

The authority has clearly stated in the notice that either the owners themselves demolish the illegal structures, including houses and shops, or else face demolition by the authority.

The authority has given a month’s time to the owners to demolish these structures and if the authority will have to demolish these structures, then it will recover the demolition cost from the owners.

The authority said in the past too, it has issued public notices warning people not to buy plots or flats in these illegal buildings.

“We have informed people that the land mafia grab the floodplains and raise illegal projects before luring buyers by offering them cheap rates to purchase flats and shops there. The buyers often fall into the trap of these land mafia, who take money and flee once they sell the illegal property,” said a Greater Noida authority official, asking not to be named.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Vinod Rajput

    Vinod Rajput writes on environment, infrastructure, real estate and government policies in Noida and Greater Noida. He has reported on environment and infrastructure in Delhi, Gurgaon and Panchkula in the past.

News / Cities / Noida / Greater Noida authority issues notice to owners of illegal buildings on Hindon floodplains

