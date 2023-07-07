Greater Noida authority opens new site office for improved grievance redressal

To enhance convenience for residents and ensure efficient grievance redressal, the Greater Noida authority has inaugurated a new site office in Techzone Four of Greater Noida (West), officials said, adding that the move aims to address the inconvenience faced by residents, as the existing office in Knowledge Park 4 is considerably far from Greater Noida West. The new Greater Noida authority site office in Techzone Four. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Officials said that with the opening of the new office, residents in the area can now lodge their complaints directly at the new location. The construction of the office commenced in December 2021, with a budget of approximately ₹2.5 crore allocated for its development.

The authority plans to deploy officials, including managers and senior managers, in Techzone 4. Officials also said that the additional chief executive officer will be available at the site once a week to cater to residents’ needs.

Ritu Maheshwari, CEO of the Greater Noida Authority, said, “The site office of the Greater Noida authority became operational on Friday, following a recent review meeting. Officials were directed to ensure the smooth functioning and timely resolution of residents’ grievances. The establishment of this office aims to provide residents with a hassle-free experience when reporting civic issues, they encounter. These issues will be addressed more expeditiously.”

CEO Maheshwari further added, “Once the office is fully operational, it will significantly benefit residents of Greater Noida West and neighbouring areas, as it will be easily accessible. The location of Techzone 4 was chosen with residents’ convenience in mind.”

Presently, the Greater Noida authority’s main office is situated in Knowledge Park 4, approximately 20 kilometres away from Greater Noida (West). This considerable distance has resulted in commuting difficulties and time constraints for residents of Greater Noida West.

