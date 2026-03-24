Greater Noida authority sets March 31 deadline for paying water dues

GREATER NOIDA:The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has set March 31 as the deadline for clearing pending water bills worth around ₹270 crore, cautioning of penal interests for the entire upcoming financial year from defaulters, officials said on Monday. Officials said despite multiple notices in recent months, a significant number of consumers have not cleared their dues. (HT Archive)

Officials said from April 1, the total outstanding amount will attract interest for FY 2026-27 for customers who fail to clear dues within the current billing cycle.

There are over 51,000 water connections in Greater Noida, of which more than 29,000 have dues, amounting to approximately ₹270 crore.

Builder group housing societies account for the largest share of this liability, with around 92 projects collectively owing nearly ₹150 crore.

The remaining defaulters include over 28,000 residential properties, six IT establishments, 321 institutional units, 763 industrial units, 20 residential societies, and 21 commercial properties, as per GNIDA records.

Officials said despite multiple notices in recent months, a significant number of consumers have not cleared their dues.

“Enforcement action had been deferred so far to avoid inconvenience to residents, particularly in group housing societies. However, persistent non-payment is affecting system sustainability,” an official from authority’s water department said.

The authority has now indicated a shift towards stricter enforcement. Officials confirmed that consumers who fail to pay dues by March 31 may face disconnection starting April.

In an official statement, GNIDA additional chief executive officer Sumit Yadav said the responsibility of maintaining water supply infrastructure is linked to timely payment by consumers. “Just as the authority is responsible for ensuring water supply, allottees are equally responsible for clearing their dues,” he said, urging defaulters to clear outstanding amounts before the deadline.

The authority has enabled online access to pending bills and payment through its official portal. Consumers with updated KYC details have also been notified via SMS and email regarding their dues. Officials said residents can also reach out to the water department for assistance.