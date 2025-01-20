Greater Noida authority to hold demolition drive in Chhapraula

Greater Noida authority has plans to carry out a demolition drive against unauthorised residential construction on an industrial land in Chhapraula, near National Highway-91 Bulandshahr, with assistance from the Gautam Budh Nagar police, officials said on Monday. Despite repeated warnings and notices issued by the authority under Section 10 of the Uttar Pradesh Industrial Area Development Act, 1976, the developers continued construction, often working at night to evade detection. (HT Photo (representational image))

The operation, scheduled for January 29, intends to remove illegal developments on land originally allocated to a private firm for industrial purposes.

Officials said a few developers have encroached on the land, carved out illegal plots, and built residential structures on them, said officials.

Despite repeated warnings and notices issued by the authority under Section 10 of the Uttar Pradesh Industrial Area Development Act, 1976, the developers continued construction, often working at night to evade detection, they added.

“The demolition drive is essential to safeguard the planned and systematic development of the region. We aim to enforce zoning regulations (local laws about usage of land in an area) and prevent the misuse of industrial land, ensuring public interest and the region’s long-term growth. For this, we have sought adequate police support to carry out the action effectively,” said AK Singh, general manager (projects), Greater Noida authority.

Senior police officers said adequate help will be provided to the authority against encroachment.

“Adequate police assistance will be provided to ensure lawful actions are carried out effectively,” said Shakti Mohan Avasthy, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida.

Greater Noida authority officials said notices were served to the violators in October, 2022, highlighting the illegality of their actions.

However, the developers ignored the warnings, prompting the authority to escalate the matter.

“The drive will target illegal constructions, including unauthorised plotting, boundary walls, and residential buildings. Police presence during the demolition and sealing drive will ensure the action proceeds without resistance,” a senior Noida authority official said, asking not to be named.

According to the information from Greater Noida Authority officials, the unauthorised construction has raised serious concerns about its impact on the region’s planned development.