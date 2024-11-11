Greater Noida authority to use new tech to clean city drains

GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida authority on Sunday said that it has decided to use a new technology to clean city drains that are a daily nuisance for citizens due to the stink, and for this, a new agency will be roped in. The Greater Noida authority intends to enhance water clarity through debris filtration, boost oxygen levels for aquatic organisms, and reduce harmful bacteria to improve overall water quality (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The authority will begin a natural water purification project using aquatic plants such as water hyacinth, duckweed and algae to address pollution in the city’s major drains. It has sought proposals from specialised firms for the environmental initiative. Four drains have been selected for initial treatment, and the project will advance based on the quality of the company’s proposals, officials said.

“We have released an expression of interest (EOI) to engage an agency to implement phytoremediation in drain cleaning. This technique utilises specific aquatic plants to absorb and decompose pollutants in wastewater. Water hyacinth, duckweed, and algae possess natural capabilities to eliminate heavy metals, chemicals, and surplus nutrients from water, offering an energy-efficient and sustainable solution for drain purification,” said AK Singh, general manager, Greater Noida authority.

The ambitious project has a target to transform contaminated drains into cleaner waterways while supporting aquatic ecosystems. The initial phase targets four locations -- Dasna drain near Sector 4, RCC drain near Sector 1, the drain behind ITBP Sector BZP, and Kot Scap Nala near Village Chuhadpur -- designated as priority areas.

The project aims to include removing toxic metals such as lead and mercury, reducing excessive nutrients like nitrogen and phosphorus that cause algal proliferation, and neutralising pollutants from pesticides and oils.

The authority intends to enhance water clarity through debris filtration, boost oxygen levels for aquatic organisms, and reduce harmful bacteria to improve overall water quality. It views this project as a means to rehabilitate local ecosystems and establish green spaces that enhance biodiversity, officials said.

This sustainable approach aims to convert polluted waterways into viable habitats, delivering environmental and community benefits. Phytoremediation presents a cost-effective, low-maintenance alternative to conventional wastewater treatment methods, ensuring project sustainability. By preventing pollutant infiltration into soil and groundwater, the initiative will safeguard surrounding ecosystems, they added.

The authority hopes the project will demonstrate effective eco-friendly urban development and inspire other cities to implement similar water purification solutions.