Greater Noida brick kiln under investigation for emissions

A brick kiln in Dhoom Manikpur, Greater Noida, is under investigation following viral complaints on social media alleging severe air pollution caused by the unit. The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) has stepped in after complaints were forwarded to the Central Pollution Control Board, directing the brick kiln operator to submit a compliance report within a week, addressing adherence to all operating conditions. The kiln in question. (HT Photo)

Regional UPPCB officials revealed that the kiln has been emitting thick black smoke, potentially due to malfunctioning or poorly maintained air pollution control equipment. There are also suspicions that unauthorised fuel may be in use, which violates both the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, and the terms of the kiln’s consent to operate.

Describing the situation as “highly regrettable,” the UPPCB has ordered the operator to provide a point-wise compliance report, focusing on the maintenance of pollution control devices and the use of only approved fuels. The board has issued a warning that failure to comply would result in action under relevant environmental laws, with full responsibility resting on the brick kiln and its operators.

“After we received social media complaints about air pollution from a brick kiln in Greater Noida, we conducted an inspection on April 21. The visuals clearly showed black smoke emissions, which point to either inadequate upkeep of pollution control equipment or the use of unauthorized fuel. The unit has been instructed to strictly comply with the conditions laid out in its consent under the Air Act and submit a detailed report within a week. Any failure to comply will lead to action under relevant environmental laws,” said Vikas Mishra, regional officer, UPPCB Greater Noida.

Greater Noida, part of Gautam Budh Nagar, continues to face significant air pollution challenges due to industrial emissions, ongoing construction, vehicular traffic, and road dust. Areas like Surajpur Industrial Sector Site C and Greater Noida West are identified as major pollution hotspots.

The region’s air quality index (AQI) recently registered as ‘poor,’ with readings of 241 and 252 on April 9 and 10, respectively, a persistent issue worsened during the winter months when the AQI fluctuated between ‘poor’ and ‘very poor.’