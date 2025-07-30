Greater Noida brings OTS scheme for plot owners

GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida authority during a board meeting held on Tuesday approved a one-time settlement (OTS) scheme for allottees of multi-storey flats, measuring up to 121 square metres, including economically weaker section (EWS), low income group (LIG), and middle income group (MIG) categories. To boost the city’s flood preparedness, the board also approved building a regulator on the Aimanabad Bandh. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Archives)

“The scheme offers relief on interest and late fee dues on unpaid premiums and lease deeds. An estimated 2,000 flat buyers stand to benefit. Many of them have faced delays in executing lease deeds due to mounting dues,” said the authority’s chief executive officer Ravi Kumar NG.

The scheme will remain effective until December 31.

The initiative will help expedite lease registrations and resolve long-pending cases. A formal office order with implementation details will be issued shortly, said officials.

Meanwhile, the board meeting, presided over by Uttar Pradesh chief secretary and authority’s chairman Manoj Kumar Singh via video conferencing, took a series of important decisions to address civic needs and infrastructure gaps.

The discussed issues included the homebuyers, flood safety, and housing for airport security personnel among others.

To boost the city’s flood preparedness, the board also approved building a regulator on the Aimanabad Bandh. This regulator is designed to prevent Hindon River floodwaters from entering populated areas of Greater Noida during heavy rains. It will also help prevent erosion in areas around the Bisrakh drain, said officials.

The Irrigation Department will carry out the construction, while the Greater Noida authority will fund the project with ₹10.56 crore. The funds will be released soon to begin the tender process, they added.

To support the upcoming Noida International Airport, the authority also approved a proposal to provide rental housing for Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel deployed for airport security.

A total of 467 vacant flats in Sector Omicron 1A, falling under the MIG and LIG categories, will be allocated for this purpose. The move aims to ensure accessible, secure accommodation for CISF staff working at the strategically significant airport, said officials.