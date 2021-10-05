Home / Cities / Noida News / Greater Noida: Builder-buyer meetings from Oct 7 to resolve issues of homebuyers
noida news

Greater Noida: Builder-buyer meetings from Oct 7 to resolve issues of homebuyers

Homebuyers alleged developers of housing projects are not addressing their issues related to possession, registry, maintenance and other grievances. (Representative photo/Sanchit Khanna)
Homebuyers alleged developers of housing projects are not addressing their issues related to possession, registry, maintenance and other grievances. (Representative photo/Sanchit Khanna)
Published on Oct 05, 2021 11:37 PM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent

The Greater Noida authority has decided to start meetings of homebuyers and realtors at its office in Sector Knowledge Park-IV. from October 7, days after Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed the authority to address the grievances of homebuyers.

Narendra Bhooshan, CEO of Greater Noida authority, said, “We have decided to hold builder-buyers meeting so that the issues plaguing the realty sector can be addressed properly. The realtors or their representative will be present at these meetings so that they can discuss and find a solution for the issues that homebuyers are facing.”

On October 7, buyers from Nirala Group, that is executing Greenshire housing project in Greater Noida West’s Sector 2 ,has been called for the meeting. Next in line for the meeting is Paramount Limited’s Paramount Emotions in Sector 1 on October 8.

A meeting will be convened between representatives of SGP Infratech’s Radha Sky Garden in Sector 16B and buyers on October 11. On October 18, prospective home buyers of Angle Infra Height from Sector 16C have been asked to attend a meeting that will be followed by a meet of Casagreens realtors and home buyers on October 21.

Homebuyers alleged developers of housing projects are not addressing their issues related to possession, registry, maintenance and other grievances.

“We have called 10 buyers from each housing project in view of the Covid-19 protocols so that they can discuss their issues comfortably. Once their issues are resolved, we will call the next set of buyers from different housing projects,” said Santosh Kumar, officer on special duty of the Greater Noida authority.

The authority said it will make sure that the developers address the issues in a time-bound manner so that the buyers are not inconvenienced.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 05, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Saved Articles
Sign out