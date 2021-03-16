IND USA
noida news

Greater Noida car jacking: 4 cops sent to police lines for negligence

Greater Noida: Four police personnel were recalled to the district police lines on allegations of negligence following the Sunday evening robbery of a vehicle from an engineer in Greater Noida
By Tanmayee Tyagi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:02 AM IST

Greater Noida:

Four police personnel were recalled to the district police lines on allegations of negligence following the Sunday evening robbery of a vehicle from an engineer in Greater Noida. The assailants, who carjacked the SUV at gunpoint in Sector Omicron around 6.45 pm on Sunday, are yet to be unidentified.

Nishant Dhanda — an engineer with an MNC in Greater Noida, his wife, and their four-month-old daughter were going to a market in their Vitara Brezza. On their way to the market, Nishant had stopped and went out of the vehicle to buy vegetables from a roadside vendor in Sector Omicron. He had left the key in the SUV as his wife and daughter were inside it. The suspects hijacked the SUV while Nishant’s wife and minor daughter were in the rear seat of the vehicle.

Dhandas are residents of Omaxe Palm Greens society in Sector Mu.

The suspects had pointed a gun at the victims, boarded the car, and drove away with the vehicle. They had dropped the mother-daughter duo around 200 metres away from the crime spot.

Nishant called the police helpline after the incident. A case of robbery under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 392 was registered at the Surajpur police station.

The family had given their statement on Monday, but due to inaction, four police personnel were sent to the Surajpur police lines.

“A police post in-charge, head constable, beat constable and a constable were removed from their duty for negligence in handling the case. First of all, they are liable as such an incident occurred in their jurisdiction area. Also, they didn’t pursue the robbers yesterday, and failed to take thorough measures like setting up check posts or a perimetre to nab them,” said deputy commissioner of police, zone 2, Harish Chander.

A patrolling team had tried to chase the suspects but they managed to evade police in a housing complex in the area.

Four police teams have been formed to solve the case. Senior officials claim that they have some important clues and the robbers will be nabbed soon.

“We are working on certain angles and necessary action is being taken,” said the DCP.

Certain vehicle theft gangs and other known criminals are on police radar in connection to the case.

“We have been told that several teams have been informed to look into the case. My wife only sustained minor injuries on her leg when she was pushed out. She is traumatized but otherwise doing fine,” said Nishant.

Apart from the cops who were recalled to police lines, eight station house officers in the district were also internally transferred.

