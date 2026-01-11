Greater Noida: Chain-snatcher shot in leg after bike chase

Greater Noida: A 24-year-old man who allegedly tried to snatch the chain of a 76-year-old woman at a high-rise society in Bisrakh was shot in the leg by police during a chase on Friday, officials said on Saturday. Police also seized the motorcycle, which had been reported stolen in March 2025, police said. (Representative photo)

The suspect was identified as Rahul Yadav, a resident of Delhi.

Police said the incident came to light late Thursday after the CCTV footage showed the 24-year-old trying to snatch the woman’s chain inside the society’s lift.

According to police, the suspect attacked the woman to rob her chain; however, he fled immediately when he failed to get hold of it. A case was registered following the incident.

On Saturday, police detained Yadav in Khairpur during a routine check, but he managed to flee on a motorcycle, police said.

Additional deputy commissioner of police Santosh Kumar said: “Yadav was riding recklessly and fell off the bike after losing control. He then opened fire at the police team, prompting officers to fire retaliatory shots. He was hit in the leg and taken to a hospital.”

Police also seized the motorcycle, which had been reported stolen in March 2025, police said.

A case was registered under multiple sections, including Section 304(2) (snatching) and Section 62 (punishment for attempting to commit offences), of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Bisrakh police station.