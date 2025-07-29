Greater Noida: Father kills woman over suspected friendship with man, dies by suicide

A 42-year-old man allegedly killed his 18-year-old daughter over suspicions about her friendship with a male colleague, before dying by suicide at their home in Kasna village, Greater Noida, early Monday, police said. While there were no injuries or ligature marks on the woman’s body, a pillow was found next to her, pointing to the possibility that she was suffocated to death, police said, adding that the exact cause of her death will be determined by the post-mortem examination. (Representational image)

The family of five—comprising the parents, two sons and a daughter—originally hails from Wazidpur in Agra and lived in a two-storey house in Sirsa New Colony, Kasna.

Around 7.30am on Monday, police received information about a suspected suicide. “A team was dispatched and found the man hanging inside the house, while his daughter lay dead nearby,” said a police officer involved in the investigation.

A forensic team was called to the scene and the bodies were sent for autopsy.

Preliminary probe revealed the family usually slept on the terrace, but early Monday morning, the father reportedly found his daughter missing. “He immediately went downstairs and allegedly found her chatting on the phone with someone, which led to an argument,” the officer said.

Police said both father and daughter worked at the same factory in Greater Noida. “He suspected she was in a relationship with a co-worker and had reprimanded her for talking to him earlier as well. When he saw her on the phone again, he allegedly lost his temper and killed her,” said Dharmendra Kumar Shukla, station house officer, Kasna. “He then took his own life.”

While there were no injuries or ligature marks on the woman’s body, a pillow was found next to her, pointing to the possibility that she was suffocated to death, police said, adding that the exact cause of her death will be determined by the post-mortem examination.

“No FIR has been registered yet. Further investigation is underway,” said Sudhir Kumar, additional deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida.

.