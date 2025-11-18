Greater Noida: Hydrogen-run bus project to serve Noida airport fails to take off

GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority’s (Yeida) plan to hold trial runs of hydrogen-powered buses has hit a hurdle due to lack of a detailed plan on deploying drivers and conductors to run these buses to the Noida International Airport. UPSRTC officials were available for comments despite repeated attempts. (HT Archive)

Yeida has been unable to finalise staff, including driver or conductor, so far as the Authority does not want to engage any private agency to run this ambitious project meant to provide a sustainable eco-friendly mode of commute in this region.

“We have decided to approach the Uttar Pradesh state roadways transport corporation (UPSRTC) to provide drivers and conductors for the trial run. The Authority believes that the private operator may not fit to run this facility. Thus, the Authority wants to engage the UPSRTC to provide drivers and the conductors who can help in starting this facility,” said Yeida’s additional CEO Nagendra Prasad.

Hydrogen-powered buses operated by the NTPC were to ferry passengers between Noida, Greater Noida, and the upcoming the airport in Jewar, Yeida beginning November 16. Now the project trial has been delayed for an indefinite time, said officials.

Yeida officials said that the UPSRTC is reluctant and rather wants to provide their diesel- run buses.

“The Authority wants that they provide the drivers and helpers to help in the trial-run of four buses initially. It the trial is successful then the Authority will arrange more hydrogen buses for the airport and other passengers,” said another Yeida official.

“The authority and the national thermal power corporation’s (NTPC) Dadri-based campus has prepared hydrogen-run four buses to be provided for the airport passengers. However, neither the NTPC nor the Yeida is expert on running the buses. As a result, the trial run that was to begin from November 16, has been delayed. Now, it will be started only if the UPSRTC gives their staff or we hire that private operator through a tender process that may take longer time,” said another Yeida official aware of the development.

The bus service – under which four 45-seater luxury air-conditioned buses were to run under a three-year pilot project – will be the first hydrogen fuel-based public transport initiative in the NCR, officials said. To be sure, NTPC already operates a hydrogen bus initiative in Leh-Ladakh, said officials.

UPSRTC officials were available for comments despite repeated attempts.