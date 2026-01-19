Greater Noida junctions, medians to bloom with calendula ahead of Feb 26 annual floral exhibition

GREATER NOIDA: Several major road junctions, green belts and central medians in Greater Noida are set for fresh landscaping over the next few days as Calendula –the theme flower for this year’s annual floral exhibition – is being planted across key stretches of the city, officials said on Sunday. In previous years, the Authority had flagged delays and uneven maintenance at several adopted sites, particularly along high-traffic stretches. (HT Archive)

The exhibition, to be organised at the City Park from February 26 and March 1, draws visitors from Greater Noida, Noida and neighbouring districts and typically features themed gardens, seasonal flower displays and landscaping concepts.

Officials said the objective is to create a visible floral identity across major traffic corridors.

Greater Noida authority’s principal general manager Sandeep Chandra asked the responsible agencies (private firms, resident welfare bodies and institutions that have adopted these sites under the Authority’s adoption policy) for maintaining roundabouts, green belts and central verges across the city.

These agencies have been instructed to plant calendula saplings at their respective sites within a fixed timeframe so that the plants flower in time for the exhibition, officials said.

“The horticulture department officials have been asked to closely track progress on the ground,” said Chandra.

Officials said that regular inspections will be carried out by the horticulture team to ensure compliance. “The department has been asked to closely track progress on the ground. Action will be taken against agencies that fail to meet the deadline,” he added.

Officials said that 40 roundabouts, 45 green belts and 17 central medians across Greater Noida fall under the adoption scheme. Notably, these sites have been allotted under the Authority’s adoption scheme, under which some agencies are responsible for landscaping and upkeep of designated public spaces.

Many of these locations are situated along arterial roads that see heavy traffic daily, including routes connecting residential sectors, commercial areas and expressways.

Officials said the city-wide plantation effort is also part of a broader push to improve the visual appeal of public spaces, particularly at road junctions and medians that often face uneven upkeep.