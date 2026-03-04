Greater Noida: Man held after family accuses him of abetting woman’s suicide
Bisrakh SHO Krishna Gopal Sharma said, the suspect informed the police that he was present in the flat but was in an inebriated condition and in another room at time of the incident
A man has been taken into custody in connection with the death of a 28-year-old woman, who he was allegedly in a relationship with despite being married, in the Bisrakh area of Greater Noida after her family accused him of “driving her to take the extreme step”, police said on Tuesday.
According to the complaint, filed on March 1 and seen by HT, the incident took place on February 28. The woman’s sister alleged that she received a call from the suspect at 3:24am telling her that the 28-year-old had died by suicide at the flat where she lived. When the family reached there, they found her lying on the floor.
“We have a strong suspicion that it is because of the suspect that my sister died. An attempt has been made to give it a suicide angle,” alleged the complainant.
Bisrakh station house officer (SHO) Krishna Gopal Sharma said, the suspect had also informed the police. He also told them he was present in the flat but was in an inebriated condition and in another room at time of the incident. It was not immediately clear if the two were living together.
“It was the suspect who took her down and subsequently informed the police,” said Sharma, adding that the body had been sent for post-mortem examination and a preliminary medical report confirmed death by hanging.
Sharma said the suspect had been taken into custody and was being interrogated in connection with the case. The SHO said the suspect is an advocate by profession and confirmed that he was married.
An FIR was registered on March 1 under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 108 (abetment of suicide) based on a complaint filed by the woman’s sister, who alleged that the death had occurred under “suspicious circumstances”.
In the complaint, the sister said that, despite being married, the suspect had been in a relationship with the woman since 2020 and had “promised to marry her”. Last December, his family members visited their residence in Delhi and “tried to threaten and intimidate them”.
Additional commissioner of police (central Noida) Pawan Kumar said no suicide note had been recovered from the spot. “As of now, a case has been registered under abetment to suicide, and investigation is underway. If required, additional charges may be added based on the findings of the investigation,” Kumar told HT.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMaria Khan
Senior Correspondent, Hindustan Times. Reports on district administration, health, civic issues, and environmental concerns in Noida and Greater Noida. Graduated from MJP Rohilkhand University in 2015 and started career in journalism in 2016, at The Times of India, UP West (Bareilly, Rampur, Moradabad and Sambhal) where reported on a range of issues including crime and politics till November 2021. Working with Hindustan Times since June, 2023.Read More
