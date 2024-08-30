Greater Noida: Man killed, three injured as speeding car rams another from behind

A 45-year-old man was killed and three people, including a woman, sustained injuries after a speeding SUV ( Hyundai Creta) rammed a Maruti Suzuki Swift from behind on Noida Greater-Noida Expressway on Wednesday night, police said on Thursday. During investigation, it was revealed that the speeding SUV rammed the Swift as the Swift driver suddenly applied brakes. The reason why he did that is yet to be ascertained, said police. (Above) A view of Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. (HT Archive)

The deceased was identified as Govind Yadav, 45, a resident of Accher in Beta-2, Greater Noida. The injured were identified as Subhay Kumar, 25, a resident of Alpha-1, Raghunath Singh, 56, and his wife Madhu Rathore, 54, both residents of Sector Xu-2 in Greater Noida. Police said the injured are undergoing treatment.

“On Wednesday around 11.15pm, Yadav was going towards Pari Chowk from Noida along with Subhay Kumar in the Maruti Swift, when the Creta car driven by Singh crashed into his car from behind on Noida Greater-Noida Expressway,” said Vipin Kumar, station house officer, Knowledge Park. He said the collision was so intense that the rear portion of the Swift and the front portion of the Creta were completely damaged.

“After police were alerted, a team reached the spot and the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, where Yadav was declared brought dead. The three others are informed to be out of danger,” said the SHO.

