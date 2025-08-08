Greater Noida marks Handloom Day, promoting women artisans

GREATER NOIDA: With a focus on reviving traditional crafts and empowering women artisans, Greater Noida celebrated National Handloom Day on Thursday, aligning closely with Gautam Budh Nagar’s One District One Product (ODOP)—garments-under the state’s initiative to boost local crafts and entrepreneurship. The event, organised by the Handloom Handicraft Export Welfare Association (HHEWA), honoured 135 women trained at the organisation’s Ecotech 3 centre. (HT Photos)

In the 45-day programme, women were felicitated with certificates and awards for their work in stitching, weaving, and crafting decorative home products.

“Our aim is to train 3,000 women in a year. Currently, 30–40 women are trained daily and earn ₹9,000 to 12,000 per month,” said Yashika Gupta, chapter head, Noida HHEWA.

The initiative is privately funded and includes doorstep training for women unable to travel to the centre.

MLA Tejpal Nagar, chief guest, said, “The handloom sector is the soul of our cultural heritage and a testament to the skill of our weavers. Empowering women through such initiatives strengthens local economy and social fabric.”

CP Sharma, president, HHEWA invoked the Prime Minister’s call to support local products and artisans. “Apna Desh, Apna Bunkar, Apna Handloom,” he said, urging citizens to embrace Indian textiles.

The Greater Noida centre has been operational for two years and is currently running at full capacity with a 15-member training staff. Two trainers also provide home-based sessions.

“I never imagined my work could be recognised like this. Today, I feel proud and independent”, said Sunita, an artisan.

Other dignitaries present at the event included Deputy Commissioner (industries) Anil Kumar, ACEO Naveen Saha, BJP district president Abhishek Sharma, and senior leader Mahesh Chauhan.

The organisation is holding similar events across Delhi, UP, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Tamil Nadu to promote handloom sector and support local artisans.