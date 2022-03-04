Greater Noida: Newly married woman raped by brother-in-law

A 20-year-old newly married woman was allegedly raped by her brother-in-law in Dankaur, Greater Noida, on Thursday. According to the police, the suspect is on the run and surveillance teams have been deployed to nab him.

“The woman said that soon after her husband left home for work around 11am on Thursday, the suspect overpowered her,” said Sudhir Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Dankaur police station.

The SHO said the woman told them he played loud music so that no one could hear her scream.

“After allegedly raping her, the suspect fled the house and the woman narrated her ordeal to two family members who were at home when the incident took place. Later, she approached the police and filed a complaint against him. A case under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the suspect,” the SHO said.

Police said that the woman belongs to Bulandshahr and got married around 15 days ago.

“The woman’s sister and mother-in-law were on the terrace when the incident took place,” the SHO added.

SHO Kumar said that further investigation is underway and the woman’s family is also being interrogated. He added that the suspect will be nabbed soon.