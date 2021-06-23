Greater Noida: One killed, three injured in family clash

A 48-year-old man was killed by his nephew who was allegedly unhappy over his uncle’s interference in his marriage, said police on Tuesday.

The incident happened in Greater Noida’s Saqipur village on Tuesday morning. Police identified the victim and the absconding suspect by their first names as Mahendra and 25-year-old Shekhar, respectively.

Deputy commissioner of police (Noida Central) Harish Chander said, “Shekhar had a troubled marriage with a woman from Bulandshahr and the two families met on Monday to resolve the issue.”

Ajay Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Surajpur police station, said the two families could not reach an amicable solution and decided it would be better for the couple to separate. “Mahendra proposed that Shekhar pay ₹60,000 to the woman’s family. Shekhar was not happy with this,” he said.

On Tuesday morning, Shekhar allegedly attacked Mahendra with a sharp weapon. When Mahendra’s wife Seema (45), daughter Neha (18) and son Tanishq (16) came to his rescue, they too were attacked, said police.

The four victims were rushed to a private hospital where Mahendra died of his injuries. The three others were under treatment, said police.

Surajpur police have registered a case against Shekhar, his father 55-year-old Satyapal and brothers 27-year-old Mukesh and 30-year-old Golu under sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 147 (rioting) of the Indian Penal Code. “All the suspects are absconding. We have launched a search to arrest them,” the SHO said.