Greater Noida: Parents object to classroom teaching in Gautam Buddha University

Noida: Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, a section of parents has objected to the Gautam Buddha University’s (GBU’s) recent move asking its students to join the hostel and attend physical classes
By Shafaque Alam
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:03 AM IST

Noida: Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, a section of parents has objected to the Gautam Buddha University’s (GBU’s) recent move asking its students to join the hostel and attend physical classes. The university has planned to resume classroom teaching from March 15 in a phased manner.

Satyendra Bhati, whose son is a student of second semester BA-LLB programme, said that the parents have also written to the UP chief minister requesting him to allow online classes for the next three months till the Covid situation turns normal. “The university has been conducting online classes for the last one year, and online classes are doing well. The first semester exams were also held online. Now, we have got a notice that the students need to report to the university by March 15. The university will quarantine the students in the hostel for two weeks and from April first week, it will start the classroom teaching as per the notice,” said Bhati, a resident of Greater Noida.

Bhati said that the second semester examination is scheduled in May. “We object to the university’s move because after the examination there will be a summer break. Why should students stay in a hostel just for one month when the situation is not conducive?” he said.

Satyapal Singh, another parent, said that he is not confident enough to send his son for classroom teaching in GBU. “My son is a student of second semester LLB programme. I will not send him to the university till the situation turns normal. I feel that the university should allow students to complete next semester in online mode,” he said.

University officials said that they have opened the campus in four phases after taking all safety measures. Prof Bhagwati Prakash Sharma, GBU vice-chancellor, said that the state government has issued guidelines to open academic institutions in a phased manner. “We have observed all safety measures and accordingly opened the campus for students,” he said.

AK Singh, GBU spokesperson, said that the varsity first called the research scholars in February. “They were quarantined for two weeks and they are fine. We then called the last semester students, and then other existing students were called. They have also completed the quarantine period and are ready to join the classes from March 15. Now, the newly admitted students of the second semester are asked to join the classes,” he said.

There are around 4,400 students in the GBU. “These students are required to produce a Covid-19 negative report before entry to the hostel. The university has a residential campus and outsiders’ entry is strictly regulated,” said Singh.

The GBU spokesperson further said that the university is also organising mid-semester examination which carries 30% marks. “It will be good for the students to come to the campus for studies and exams. If any students do not want to come, their parents need to give an undertaking citing a valid reason. Those students can continue online studies,” he said.

