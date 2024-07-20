Greater Noida restaurant owner, waiter stabbed by two customers over delay in serving salad

Two people were arrested on charges of stabbing and injuring a restaurant owner and his employee in Badalpur area of Greater Noida on Wednesday night, allegedly after they delayed serving the salad to the two of them, senior police officers said on Friday. Other staffers and customers at the restaurant nabbed one of the two suspects while the second one got away. (Representational image)

According to complainant Rajpal Nagar (40), a resident of Accheja village in Greater Noida, the two arrested persons came to his restaurant, ‘Vishal Hotel’, in Badalpur on Wednesday around 10pm.

“They were drunk and one of them was carrying a knife. They asked for salad after ordering dinner. When the salad was slightly delayed in getting served, the two attacked the waiter Amit with the knife. I went to intervene and the two attacked me with the knife as well,” said Nagar.

Other staffers and customers at the restaurant nabbed one of the two men while the second one got away, said Nagar.

“One of the staffers called the police and handed over the customer to the police. The waiter got stabbed on his face and hands, while I was stabbed in the chest and had to take six stitches. We submitted a complaint at the police station the next day on Thursday,” said the restaurant owner.

On the basis of the complaint, an FIR was registered at Badalpur police station.

“The two customers were identified as Amit, son of Chaturpal, resident Bamheta village and Sanjay Singh, a resident Dujana village. While Amit was taken into custody on Wednesday night, Sanjay was held from his residence on Thursday. Both suspects have been booked under sections 115(2) [voluntarily causing hurt], 118 (1) [voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons], 352 [Intentional insult], 351 (3) [criminal intimidation] of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita,” said Amresh Kumar, station house officer, Badalpur police station.