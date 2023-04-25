Youth dies, friend injured after truck hits bike in Greater Noida

An 18-year-old man died on Monday after he was allegedly run over by a truck on a highway in Greater Noida, police officials said. Due to the impact of the collision, the motorcycle fell and came under the rear tyre of the truck, the police said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

His friend, meanwhile, suffered injuries and was hospitalised, a police spokesperson said.

The deceased has been identified as Rohit Singh, a native of Badaun, and injured as Sachin, who lives in adjoining Ghaziabad, the official said.

"The duo was on their way to Budaun from Ghaziabad on a motorcycle," the police official said, adding, that the accident took place around 4 am when an unidentified truck hit the two-wheeler from the rear side on National Highway 91 in the Dadri area.

"Due to the impact of the collision, the motorcycle fell and came under the rear tyre of the truck. Rohit died on the spot," the official added.

The body has been sent for post mortem and further legal proceedings are underway, the police said.