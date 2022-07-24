Greater Noida smart village project survey underway
GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida authority has decided to develop 16 more villages as smart villages, with facilities that include free Wi-Fi, proper drainage system, piped drinking water, community centres, sewage network and smooth roads, among others.
The authority has already begun the task of transforming 14 villages in the city. It has roped in a private agency which has begun conducting drone surveys of all 16 villages. Once the survey is completed, cost estimates for each village will be determined. The authority will spend ₹160 crore tentatively on this project, which aims to develop civic facilities in these villages.
The move follows demands made by farmers to augment and amend civic amenities at these villages, in line with other sectors. The smart villages will be developed by the end of 2023. The drone survey will be completed in a month paving way for the work to begin at sites, officials said.
The authority will initially develop roads, sewage networks, drains, piped drinking water facilities and community centres. The second phase will comprise building of libraries, sports grounds and beautification of ponds.
Existing working on 14 villages under the same smart village project is being conducted at a cost of ₹150 . The authority is laying sewage lines, drains, and building roads and community centres in these 14 villages, of which 50% work has been completed, officials said..
“We want to develop civic facilities in all villages so to transform Greater Noida grows into a well-planned industrial city. Since farmers have given their land for development of the city, they deserve facilities available in developed sectors,” said Surendra Singh, chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority.
Singh has also directed staff to survey each village and ascertain the number of ponds, and green land and suitable land which can be developed into sports grounds.
The 16 new villages include Ghodi Bachheda, Kulesara, Eteda, Milak and Lachhi among others. There are 124 villages in Greater Noida, which is spread across 38,000 hectares of land, established in 1992 by the Uttar Pradesh government.
Days after two minors die in Ghaziabad, water samples confirm contamination
Ghaziabad: The district health department has found the presence of contamination in drinking water samples at Swarn Jayanti Puram residential locality, where two children —aged five and seven — died on July 20 and 21 respectively due to diarrhoea, vomiting and other health complications. The colony is yet to be handed over to the Ghaziabad municipal corporation and is maintained by the Ghaziabad Development Authority.
New genetic lab and counselling facility at Child PGI Hospital in Noida
A genetic laboratory was inaugurated at the Postgraduate Institute of Child Health in Sector 30 on Saturday. Dr Ajai Singh, director, PGICH added that the laboratory will be further developed in the future to investigate other rare genetic disorders like Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, and Fragile X Syndrome, among others. Dr Singh said that dedicated genetic counselling will begin at the hospital from next week.
Spl officers deployed for Kanwar Yatra, ’copters for aerial vigil
LUCKNOW The state police had deployed special officers on Kanwar Yatra routes and helicopters for aerial vigilance, said police officials here on Sunday. The police officials said chief minister Yogi Adityanath had issued directions to ensure safety and security of all pilgrims during this auspicious Sawan month and all possible facilities had been provided for them. The main occasion of Jalabhishek (offering Gangajal to Shiv Linga) would be on 'Shivratri' on July 26.
Member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested
The special task force of Haryana Police arrested a 31-year-old man--a key member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang--from Sonipat, said officials on Sunday. According to police, Kumar was a petty criminal involved in the smuggling of drugs. “Kumar was a petty criminal. He met notorious criminals Sagar Rana and Bunty Deshalpur alias Pradhan in jail and joined their gang,” said Sumit Kuhar, superintendent of police, STF, Haryana. According to police, Kumar is an active sharp-shooter of the Bishnoi gang.
With 99.75%, Gurugram girl shares AIR 1 with 17 others in ISC exam results
Anandita Mishra, a science student of Scottish High International School, Gurugram, bagged All India Rank 1 with 99.75% in the Class 12 ISC exams, 2022--the results of which were declared by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) on Sunday-- and is among the 18 students across the country to have secured the first position in the board examination with the same set of marks.
