Greater Noida smart village project survey underway

GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida authority has decided to develop 16 more villages as smart villages, with facilities that include free Wi-Fi, proper drainage system, piped drinking water, community centres, sewage network and smooth roads, among others.

The authority has already begun the task of transforming 14 villages in the city. It has roped in a private agency which has begun conducting drone surveys of all 16 villages. Once the survey is completed, cost estimates for each village will be determined. The authority will spend ₹160 crore tentatively on this project, which aims to develop civic facilities in these villages.

The move follows demands made by farmers to augment and amend civic amenities at these villages, in line with other sectors. The smart villages will be developed by the end of 2023. The drone survey will be completed in a month paving way for the work to begin at sites, officials said.

The authority will initially develop roads, sewage networks, drains, piped drinking water facilities and community centres. The second phase will comprise building of libraries, sports grounds and beautification of ponds.

Existing working on 14 villages under the same smart village project is being conducted at a cost of ₹150 . The authority is laying sewage lines, drains, and building roads and community centres in these 14 villages, of which 50% work has been completed, officials said..

“We want to develop civic facilities in all villages so to transform Greater Noida grows into a well-planned industrial city. Since farmers have given their land for development of the city, they deserve facilities available in developed sectors,” said Surendra Singh, chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority.

Singh has also directed staff to survey each village and ascertain the number of ponds, and green land and suitable land which can be developed into sports grounds.

The 16 new villages include Ghodi Bachheda, Kulesara, Eteda, Milak and Lachhi among others. There are 124 villages in Greater Noida, which is spread across 38,000 hectares of land, established in 1992 by the Uttar Pradesh government.