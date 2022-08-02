Greater Noida sports complex to open for public soon

GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida authority will soon open the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex for public use. The authority is in the process of onboarding one or more agencies, or coaches, to run the facility.

The sports complex, spread across 39 acres of land, was completed by the end of 2015 at a cost of ₹130 crore. It was to be opened for public use in 2016 but incurred severe delay.

The authority issued a tender in November, 2021 in this regard but failed to take the process forward. “We are working on terms and conditions to rope in agencies or coaches to run various sections of the complex, including the Olympic-sized swimming pool, cricket ground, football ground and shooting range. Once the terms of the tender are finalized, applications will be invited,” said Prerna Sharma, additional chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority.

“We hope to finalise agencies/coaches for cricket, tennis, basketball, volleyball, skating, shooting, football and boxing, in next 1 or 2 months for some sections. We aim to open all sections soon after,” said Sharma.

People who became members of the sports complex have expressed concern over it not becoming operational. “It has been 10 years since we became members of this sports facility, and six years have passed since it was completed. If it continues to remain unused, there will be severe maintenance issues and it will prove to be a waste of public money,” said Harendra Bhati, member, Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex.

