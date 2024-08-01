Greater Noida: Thieves breaks into commercial court in Kasna, flee with computer monitors

Unidentified suspects broke into the premises of a commercial court in Greater Noida’s Kasna locality and escaped with newly purchased computer monitors even as police personnel remained on guard outside the court gates on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, Noida police said on Wednesday. Investigation revealed that the suspects gained entry through the terrace door (Representational image)

”The complainant, Rakesh Babu, works as a reader at a commercial court in Kasna. He said that on Monday morning, when he reached the court, he spotted that the courtroom door was open and the lock of commercial court number 1 chamber was broken,” said Vinod Kumar, station house officer, Kasna.

“When he checked the chamber, it was found that the newly purchased computer monitors and other electronic devices were missing. Later, he files a police complaint in the matter,” said Kumar.

On the complaint by the reader, a case under sections 305 (theft) and 331 trespassing) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against unidentified suspects at Kasna police station on Monday.

The SHO said, “Investigation revealed that the suspects gained entry through the terrace door. The district panchayat office’s terrace is attached to the commercial court’s terrace, and so it was suspected that the thieves gained entry that way as police personnel were guarding the entrance.”

“We are investigating who left the terrace door open and the value of the stolen electronic devices,” said SHO Kumar.