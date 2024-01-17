Greater Noida to ink MoU with Virginia’s Loudoun county for multisector partnership

Under the Sister City agreement -- a form of legal or social agreement between two geographically and politically distinct localities for the purpose of promoting cultural and commercial ties -- the Greater Noida authority is all set to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Loudoun County in Virginia, United States, for forging a multisector partnership in business, agriculture, environment, academia, education and technology, among others. HT Image

Loudoun County in 2022 expressed its intent to sign the agreement and since then, Greater Noida and the county were seeking approvals from relevant government departments.

“Before signing the MOU with a foreign agency, we need to obtain approvals from the state and the Centre. The Uttar Pradesh government has allowed the MoU and now the ministry of external affairs will soon give its approval, paving the way for the exchange of expertise and knowledge between the two entities. Since Greater Noida is already having data centres becoming operational, besides other technology based innovative projects, the partnership will benefit both parties,” said Ravikumar NG, chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority.

The American group led by Buddy Rizer, executive director of the department of economic development, Loudoun County, on Tuesday evening discussed the modalities with the Greater Noida authority CEO NG Ravi Kumar, additional CEO Medha Rupam and other officials.

“Under the sister city agreement two cities share knowledge about their experiences in the sector of education, business, culture, biotech, agriculture, pharmaceutical, information technology and ecology among others. The delegation from the US shared their experience about a mega data centre project becoming operational in Virginia around 70km from Washington. Similarly, we informed them that Greater Noida is also now home to two mega data centre projects becoming operational. In this way, we can further upgrade the skill, understanding and approach towards these projects, luring more investments in future,” said Ravikumar NG.

The delegation visited Greater Noida’s integrated industrial township project and also visited other areas in the city. The Greater Noida authority gave a presentation about mega projects including Noida airport, road network, logistics hub, data centre, IT parks and warehousing project among others.

Before Greater Noida, Varanasi, Lucknow and Agra signed such agreements with Loudoun County, said officials.

“Once the MoU draft is approved by the state and is cleared by the ministry of external affairs, we will sign it. Then we will send our team there to take the project to the next stage,” said Ravikumar NG.