The Greater Noida authority said it has decided to upgrade its wastewater treatment technology to further clean and recycle treated water. It has appointed Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) on the upgrade method. Greater Noida to upgrade its waste water treatment technology

“All STPs are being prepared for a technical upgrade. A DPR is being prepared by IIT Delhi. The authority is trying to make treated water cleaner, and this water can also be recycled for industries in the city,” said Prerna Singh, additional chief executive officer of the Greater Noida authority.

According to officials, the authority operates a 2mld (million litres per day) sewage treatment plant (STP) in Badalpur, a 137mld STP in Kasna, a 15mld STP in Ecotech 2, and a 20mld STP in Ecotech 3.

The authority is working to improve the quality of treated water from these plants using upgraded technology.

“All STPs will be technically upgraded, and an additional filter will be installed to ensure the treated water meets clean water standards. This method is already being used at the STP in Noida Sector 54. Currently, there are four STPs in Greater Noida,” said Singh.

Officials added that the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the authority to improve treated water quality so it can be reused in industries.

At present, the amount of faecal matter in treated water is around 230 milligrams per litre. NGT has asked to reduce this to below 100.

Greater Noida authority CEO Ravi Kumar NG has instructed the sewer department to implement this technique quickly following NGT’s order.

“Under this technique, an additional filter will be installed at the STP, which will reduce faecal matter to around 100 milligrams per liter,” said the Additional CEO.

Vinod Sharma, senior manager of the sewer department, said preliminary estimates suggest the cost will be about ₹20 lakh per mld, which will be borne by the authority.

Once upgraded, these STPs will adopt a tertiary treatment method, already used by the Noida authority. This involves a three-stage purification process, allowing treated water to be used for industrial purposes and helping reduce water pollution.

Officials said the DPR is expected next week, after which further steps will be taken based on senior officials’ directions.