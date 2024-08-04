Greater Noida: Tourism sector growth key focus at global hospitality expo

Inaugurating the India International Hospitality Expo (IHE) at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida on Saturday, Union minister for tourism and culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat highlighted India’s economic progress, particularly in the tourism and hospitality sector, which is poised for significant growth. The minister added that the hospitality expo plays a crucial role in shaping the future of India’s tourism sector and addressing gaps to drive further development. (HT Photo)

“Our government is committed to excelling in tourism and hospitality. Within 40 days of PM Narendra Modi’s new government, a World Heritage Committee meeting was organised in New Delhi in July, wherein representatives of 170 countries attended. The session was highly successful, as it witnessed the inscription of 24 new World Heritage Sites. Moidams (the Mound-Burial System of the Ahom Dynasty) from Assam became India’s 43rd World Heritage Site, a significant achievement as it is the first cultural site from Assam to receive this recognition,” said Shekhawat.

The culture and tourism minister added that the hospitality expo plays a crucial role in shaping the future of India’s tourism sector and addressing gaps to drive further development. “It is a matter of pride for us to be part of IHE 2024 which is being successfully organized for the seventh time and has played a significant role in advancing India’s hospitality industry over the past six years. IHE not only supports the Indian hospitality sector but also highlights its potential on the global stage. It is more than just an exhibition, it is the epicentre of the hospitality industry, bringing together professionals and associates from the sector to network, exchange ideas, share knowledge, and achieve international success,” Shekhawat said.

Meanwhile, chairman of the India Expo Centre and Mart Rakesh Kumar said, “This expo will set new milestones in India’s economic landscape. Unlike in the past, when sourcing hospitality products meant looking abroad, now everything is under one roof here at IHE. With over 1,000 exhibitors and more than 20,000 B2B buyers, including luxury hotels, resorts, homestays, restaurants, cloud kitchens, and the F&B sector, IHE 2024 is set to establish new benchmarks in the industry.”

With Vietnam as the partner country, distinguished chefs and hospitality professionals from the country will be participating to enhance the cultural and business exchange, informed officials at the event. During the four-day expo, a Vietnamese food festival will also be held at the event, said Bui Trung Thuong, Trade Counsellor at the Embassy of Vietnam.

“This is our first time at the hospitality expo and we are looking to meet industry players who can help our country further our tourism outreach in India. In recent times, Indian tourists travelling to Vietnam have increased exponentially, with at least 1 million tourists recorded in the last year. However, we are targeting at least 2 million Indian tourists in the coming years,” said Thuong, while speaking to HT.