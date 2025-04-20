Greater Noida villages to be connected to main roads

GREATER NOIDA: To resolve long-pending demands of farmers and improvement in rural infrastructure, the Greater Noida authority has decided link villages to main roads and expedite development works—especially of road, electricity, water, and sewerage facilities—in the 6% residential plots allotted to farmers under land acquisition compensation policy, officials said on Saturday. Officials said that the authority’s project department has been directed to prioritise the integration of villages with major roads to resolve connectivity gaps. (HT Photo)

The authority gave the assurance during a meeting convened between the authority officials and farmers led by Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh on Friday.

Noida authority’s chief executive officer NG Ravi Kumar during the meeting assured that all such pending infrastructure work will be taken up on priority. “We are committed to ensuring that all villages are connected to main roads at the earliest. Development in 6% plots will not be delayed any further,” he added.

As farmers raised multiple issues including that of rural abadi plot regularisation, shifting of allotted plots, and overall village development, the CEO said that ₹1,000 crore has already been sanctioned for infrastructure projects in villages, including roads, sewerage, electricity, and water lines.

Officials said that the authority’s project department was directed to prioritise the integration of villages with major roads to resolve connectivity gaps. “Villages still cut off from the main network will be brought into the fold quickly,” the CEO added.

“While sectors grow rapidly, villages are still struggling for basic amenities. We want timely action, not just assurances,” said Mukesh Kumar, a farmer owning land in the 6% allotment category.

During the meeting, it was also proposed to set up milk booths in Swarn Nagari to boost rural livelihood. The CEO directed the planning department to identify appropriate locations for the booths.

Jewar MLA said on the occasion said it was essential that farmers receive the facilities they were promised. “The meeting focused on resolving issues related to plot shifting, village connectivity, and pending infrastructure,” he added.

During the meeting, highlighting the need for courteous public dealing, the CEO also reiterated that no visitor to the authority office should face misconduct.

“Any complaints of misbehaviour by officers or staff will invite strict disciplinary action,” he warned.

Additionally, to curb rising traffic congestion, the CEO emphasised the need to repair and upgrade roads urgently. He also flagged the depleting groundwater levels in the region and called for accelerated supply of Ganga water to villages, sectors, and societies.

“Unchecked groundwater exploitation will lead to a serious water crisis. We must act now,” he said.