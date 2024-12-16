Menu Explore
Greater Noida: Violence at freshers’ party, two bouncers arrested for assaulting student

ByMaria Khan, Greater Noida
Dec 17, 2024 05:46 AM IST

The incident took place on December 14, but it triggered widespread outrage among the academic community after a video of the alleged incident was widely shared on social media

A freshers’ party at a private college in Greater Noida turned violent on Saturday after a minor altercation between students and bouncers escalated into a full-blown brawl, police said on Monday.

According to police, during the freshers’ party, a dispute arose between some students and the bouncers. The argument quickly escalated into violence, with bouncers physically assaulting a student. (HT Photos)
According to police, during the freshers' party, a dispute arose between some students and the bouncers. The argument quickly escalated into violence, with bouncers physically assaulting a student. (HT Photos)

Gautam Budh Nagar police arrested two bouncers after a purported video of the allegedly assaulting a student, identified as Akash Singh, an MBA second year student from Mau, was widely shared on social media platforms on Monday.

Police said that the incident took place on December 14, but it triggered widespread outrage among the academic community after a video of the alleged incident was widely shared on social media, prompting action from the police. Two people have been arrested and booked under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), police said.

According to police, during the freshers’ party, a dispute arose between some students and the bouncers. The argument quickly escalated into violence, with bouncers physically assaulting a student. The disturbing video, which went viral, showed the student being mercilessly beaten, raising questions about the security arrangements at the event.

HT, however, could not verify the authenticity of the video clips surfacing online.

Police said a special team was formed to identify and apprehend the culprits. “Our team worked swiftly to identify and apprehend the culprits. Two suspects, identified as Ankit Gurjar of Chitheda village in Dadri and Ashish Panchal of Sainik Vihar, Ghaziabad, were arrested from the college campus where the incident took place,” said Vipin Kumar, station house officer, Knowledge Park.

Police said the suspects were identified based on the video. “All the suspects in the case were deployed as security personnel at the university. The police have arrested two bouncers who were involved in the incident and further action is being taken in the matter. Additionally, the police have met the victim student, who is currently stable,” said the SHO.

Police have registered a case against four to five bouncers, including the two arrested, under section 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 191(2) (rioting) of the BNS and efforts are underway to identify and nab the others.

