Greater Noida: Woman found dead in hostel water tank of Gautam Buddha University

The body of a 30-year-old woman was found floating in the water tank at Gautam Buddha University hostel in Ecotech 1 locality of Greater Noida on Monday night, said senior police officers, adding that the dead woman has been identified as the wife of a fourth grade employee of the hostel. The body has been sent for an autopsy and based on its report, a case will be registered, police said, adding that efforts are underway to locate the woman’s husband and mother-in-law. (HT Archive)

She resided with her husband and mother-in-law in the domestic staff quarters of the hostel. Both the husband and mother-in-law are missing, and presumed to be on the run, said police.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Anuj Kumar, station house officer, Ecotech 1, said, “The deceased woman was identified as Kaushal, who goes by a single name. She hailed from Aligarh, and resided in the domestic staff quarters of Gautam Buddha University hostel along with her husband Kapil and mother-in-law. Kapil works as a fourth-grade employee at the hostel and shifted to the staff quarters around two months ago.”

“On Monday around 10.30pm, the motor water pump of the hostel malfunctioned, and a student went to check the cemented water tank on the terrace,” said SHO Kumar, adding that when he opened the main hole of the water tank, he found the woman’s body floating inside and informed the hostel staff.

Kumar said, “The woman was identified with the help of her marriage certificate. She got married around nine years ago and was childless.”

“During the investigation, it came to fore that on Sunday night, a fight broke out between the Kapil and Kaushal. Neighbours heard them fighting,” said Kumar, adding that no superficial injuries were found on the woman’s body.

“After recovering the body, we sent it for a post-mortem examination. On the basis of the autopsy report, a case will be registered, and efforts are underway to locate the woman’s husband and mother-in-law,” added SHO Kumar.

He said the exact reason for her death would be ascertained in the autopsy report and further investigations are underway.

“We are cooperating with the police regarding the investigation,” said an official from Gautam Buddha University university, asking not to be named.